programming leftovers

The Python packaging world now has a formal governance council, of the form described in PEP 772 ("Packaging Council governance process"), which was approved by the steering council on April 16. It has been over a year since the PEP was first proposed in February 2025 and it has undergone lengthy discussions in multiple postings to the Python discussion forum. The packaging council will have " broad authority over packaging standards, tools, and implementations "; it will consist of five members who will be elected in a vote that is likely to come in June—after PyCon US 2026 is held mid-May.

The packaging council is modeled on the steering council and the more recent typing council. It is meant to be the decision-making body for Python packaging; the steering council will explicitly delegate its PEP-deciding role for relevant PEPs to the packaging council. Currently, the steering council has appointed Paul Moore and Donald Stufft as delegates to decide on packaging PEPs under the auspices of the Python packaging authority (PyPA).