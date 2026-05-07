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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2026



Quoting: Linux inherited Unix's superpower, and developers can't let it go —

While Linux doesn't contain any of the original code that was developed for Unix at Bell Labs, if a Unix developer time-traveled to the modern day and sat down at a modern Linux distribution, they would find a lot that would be familiar. The directory structure would be largely the same. They would be able to run many of their favorite utilities. They might even be able to use their favorite editor, or at least a reasonable facsimile.

There’s a good reason for this. Unix concepts have become the lingua franca of computer science. The main reason is historical. Because AT&T, Bell Labs’ parent company, couldn’t sell computers or software due to a consent decree in exchange for a monopoly on telephone service in the US. They could give away copies at a nominal cost to universities. These low-cost licenses included the source code, but universities were on their own for support.