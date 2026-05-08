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New to Ubuntu? Start With These 15 Pro Tips Before You Do Anything Else
Quoting: New to Ubuntu? Start With These 15 Pro Tips Before You Do Anything Else —
The default Ubuntu installation packages the sleek, minimal Gnome desktop with Firefox and a handful of basic tools, and then leaves the rest to you. That freedom (and Linux in general) might seem intimidating, but I'm here to help. Whether you’re completely new to Linux or moving over from another distro, you can do a lot to customize the OS to your needs and activate powerful hidden features—all without using terminal commands.