OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup Tumbleweed Development Report

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

Long weekends are a nice thing, holidays on Fridays (like Labor Day), or also the upcoming Ascension Day next week, on Thursday) make for a great time to relax. But they pull me away from my desk and make me slack off on writing the weekly review. I know deep inside that you’re eagerly awaiting to hear what has changed and, for many, even more important, what changes might hit you soon, so you can prepare for them.

During the last fortnight, Tumbleweed has seen 9 snapshots being published (0423, 0425, 0426, 0428, 0429, 0430, 0504, 0505, and 0506) with these changes included: [...]