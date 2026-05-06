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Games: RPCS3 on PS5, Omarchy 3.7.0 for Gamers, and Review of Ink Inside
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Notebook Check ☛ PlayStation 5 gains near-native PS3 game support through RPCS3 on Linux
In late April 2026, modder Andy Nguyen released PS5-Linux for PlayStation 5 consoles running firmware 3.xx and 4.xx. With Linux installed, the system can essentially work like a regular PC, which also opens the door to emulation, and that's what another modder just showed off.
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Notebook Check ☛ Arch-based Omarchy 3.7.0 targets Linux gamers
The latest stable version of this distro ships with the Steam client installer alongside Lutris Launcher, Gaming, Heroic Launcher, Moonlight GameStream, and more. These components allow the user to run several Epic Games titles, Battle.net games, Xbox Game Pass remote play, and more.
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Boiling Steam ☛ Ink Inside: Review
Ink Inside is a stylized 2D hand-drawn action roguelite that takes place within the literal pages of a discarded sketchbook. You play as Stick, a simple doodle who awakens to find the sketchbook being attacked by a mysterious, oily sludge that is erasing the world and its inhabitants. You are on to a quest to save the world and its drawings from the sludge, across various biomes. What’s unique about this game is that it did not start as a game. It was a cartoon written for Nickelodeon - somehow the project did not end up being produced, and the devs turned to video games as a medium to continue their work. It’s supposed to be a story in three parts, and Ink Inside is the first episode while it’s a complete game in itself. You can expect about 10~12 hours of gameplay.