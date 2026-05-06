Games: RPCS3 on PS5, Omarchy 3.7.0 for Gamers, and Review of Ink Inside

Ink Inside is a stylized 2D hand-drawn action roguelite that takes place within the literal pages of a discarded sketchbook. You play as Stick, a simple doodle who awakens to find the sketchbook being attacked by a mysterious, oily sludge that is erasing the world and its inhabitants. You are on to a quest to save the world and its drawings from the sludge, across various biomes. What’s unique about this game is that it did not start as a game. It was a cartoon written for Nickelodeon - somehow the project did not end up being produced, and the devs turned to video games as a medium to continue their work. It’s supposed to be a story in three parts, and Ink Inside is the first episode while it’s a complete game in itself. You can expect about 10~12 hours of gameplay.