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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2026



Quoting: I tried a hardened Linux kernel so you don't have to —

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Most Linux users never think twice about the kernel running under their system. It just works. But for those who want stronger security guarantees, there's an alternative worth knowing about—and living with it taught me more than I expected. What's a hardened Linux kernel? The locked-down foundation most users never see

The Linux kernel is the core of any Linux-based operating system, sitting between your hardware and everything running on top of it. A hardened kernel, then, takes that foundation and applies a set of security-focused patches, compile-time options, and runtime restrictions designed to reduce the attack surface available to malicious software or bad actors. The most well-known implementation is linux-hardened, available in distributions like Arch Linux, though similar configurations exist across the ecosystem under different names and with varying levels of aggressiveness.