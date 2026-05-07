I tried a hardened Linux kernel so you don't have to

Tux Machines

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.13

If you find a bug or have a suggestion for how we could improve this release, please let us know.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a6

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.12

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arti 2.3.0 released: Logging, Relay, Directory authority, and RPC development.

This release bumps the minimum MacOS version supported by Arti to 10.14, up from 10.12. Despite being supported on a technical level, we do not recommend the use of MacOS versions that old, as they are no longer receiving updates from Apple and may have unpatched security issues.

3 Days of Fun with Tor

We decided to do the next community gathering organized by us at the same location we used last year: Hylkedam, in Denmark. We knew it worked well, was sufficiently cheap, and we could likely cut down the overall planning overhead given our past experience there. And, indeed, planning was minimal, reusing much of the "playbook" we developed for our first meeting last year. We spent most of our preparation time on revamping our meeting website. We have a shiny new onionized space now, including a public mailing list!

LinuxGizmos.com

Luckfox Aura is a Linux SBC with RV1126B processor, 3 TOPS NPU, and dual CSI

Luckfox has expanded its Linux SBC lineup with the new Aura, a compact board based on the Rockchip RV1126B processor. Similar to the earlier Pico Pi and Lyra Pi series, it combines a Raspberry Pi-sized form factor with a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU, a 3 TOPS NPU, dual MIPI CSI interfaces, and 4K H.264/H.265 video support.

Engicam expands MicroGEA lineup with 25 × 25 mm NXP i.MX 93 module

Engicam has expanded its MicroGEA family with the new MicroGEA MX93, a compact system-on-module based on the NXP i.MX 93 processor. The 25 × 25 mm module combines dual Arm Cortex-A55 cores, LPDDR4X memory, onboard eMMC storage, and industrial temperature support.

9to5Linux

Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 Improves Handling of Desktop Apps on Lomiri and Fixes Bugs

The Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 update is here two and a half months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.2 update to improve the handling of desktop apps by allowing you to launch X11 apps outside of the Lomiri UI, such as from OpenStore or Snapz0r, fix the launching of GTK4 apps, and fix dangling placeholder windows and launcher entries when launching X11 apps.

KDE Gear 26.04.1 Is Out with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

KDE Gear 26.04.1 is here to improve the search pop-up in the Dolphin file manager to stay hidden when launching kfind, add support for using the middle click to close a tab in the Kate text editor when the Close button is disabled, add an extractor script for monbus.es tickets to KItinerary, and prevent closing of tabs by QTabBar on middle mouse clicks in the Konsole terminal emulator.

Mesa 26.1 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Mesa 26.1 include OpenGL ES 2.0 support on PowerVR GPUs via the Zink graphics driver, VirtIO-GPU native-context driver support for the Intel i915 Iris, Crocus, and ANV (excluding HASVK) drivers, which boosts Intel GPU paravirtualization in a virtual machine, and VirGL is now considered unmaintained.

Inkscape 1.4.4 SVG Editor Released with a New Palette, Performance Improvements

Coming more than four months after Inkscape 1.4.3, the Inkscape 1.4.4 release introduces a new color palette for elementary OS, the ability to set a keyboard shortcut for the “Paste on page” feature, and adds support for the text rendering implementation to respect the language metadata for each tspan separately.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—April

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

news

I tried a hardened Linux kernel so you don't have to

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2026

desktop

Quoting: I tried a hardened Linux kernel so you don't have to —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

Most Linux users never think twice about the kernel running under their system. It just works. But for those who want stronger security guarantees, there's an alternative worth knowing about—and living with it taught me more than I expected. What's a hardened Linux kernel? The locked-down foundation most users never see

The Linux kernel is the core of any Linux-based operating system, sitting between your hardware and everything running on top of it. A hardened kernel, then, takes that foundation and applies a set of security-focused patches, compile-time options, and runtime restrictions designed to reduce the attack surface available to malicious software or bad actors. The most well-known implementation is linux-hardened, available in distributions like Arch Linux, though similar configurations exist across the ecosystem under different names and with varying levels of aggressiveness.

Read on

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