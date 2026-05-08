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TUXEDO BM 15 Is an Upgradable Business Linux Laptop with Smartcard and 4G LTE
TUXEDO BM 15 is powered by an Intel Core i5 120U processor with 10 cores, 12 threads, 5 GHz clock speed, 12 MB cache, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 64 GB DDR5 5600MHz Kingston RAM, up to 8 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a Full HD 15.6-inch matte display with 60 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and 180 degree opening angle.
At only 1.8 kg, the TUXEDO BM 15 Linux notebook is well-suited for all everyday office tasks and light multimedia use. It comes with a removable 55 Wh Lithium polymer battery that promises up to 6 hours of online video streaming or up to 6 hours while idle.