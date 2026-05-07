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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2026



Quoting: GNOME may rule Ubuntu Resolute Raccoon, but X.org isn't roadkill yet —

Ubuntu doesn't just mean GNOME – or Wayland. Alongside the default edition of Ubuntu 26.04 last week, editions with seven other desktops were released, five of which still offer X.org.

Just under a fortnight ago, we covered the launch of Ubuntu 26.04. Ubuntu's default desktop is GNOME, and this version contains GNOME 50, which is Wayland-only. It can still run X11 apps, but you can't log in using X.org any longer – which also means many traditional X11-based tools, from desktop recording to remote control to logging in over the network, no longer work. There are alternative ways to do most things, but work habits may need to be adjusted.