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Free and Open Source Software
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pasejo - command line password manager - LinuxLinks
pasejo is a command line password manager written in Rust.
It’s a reimplementation of passage designed for teams, using age keys for encryption and decryption while storing passwords locally. The project offers a simple terminal interface, but the developer notes that it isn’t intended for production use because it relies on the age crate, which is currently in beta.
This is free and open source software.
ThreatDeck - monitor threat intelligence feeds - LinuxLinks
ThreatDeck is a terminal application for monitoring threat intelligence feeds and generating alerts from matched content.
It’s aimed at security operations teams, security researchers, and threat intelligence analysts who want a self-hosted text interface for aggregating API, RSS, website, and onion-source intelligence. The program stores its data locally, provides dashboard views, supports keyword-driven matching, and includes tools for managing feeds, alerts, articles, tags, logs, and settings from the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
Steelsafe - TUI password manager - LinuxLinks
SteelSafe is a small personal password manager for the terminal.
Written entirely in safe Rust, it uses a text user interface and stores secrets in a local SQLite database, making it suited to people who want an offline, portable credential store that can be copied between machines without relying on a service or sync backend.
This is free and open source software.
Lsyncd - Live Syncing Daemon - LinuxLinks
Lsyncd is a live file synchronization daemon that watches local directory trees for filesystem changes and then synchronizes those changes to a remote target.
It uses the kernel event notification interface, such as inotify on Linux and fsevents on macOS, to detect changes efficiently, then batches events for a short period before launching synchronization jobs. By default it uses rsync, making it a practical solution for keeping local directories mirrored to remote systems without requiring special filesystems or block-level replication.
This is free and open source software.
novelibre - novel organizer for writers - LinuxLinks
novelibre is a novel organizer for writers who use LibreOffice or OpenOffice.
It helps manage large writing projects by keeping manuscript structure and project metadata together, allowing authors to plan, draft, and revise without losing track of story information. The application works alongside Writer, generating structured ODT manuscripts for editing and then reimporting changes back into the project.
This is free and open source software.
seniorpw - password manager using age - LinuxLinks
seniorpw is a command-line password manager that uses age as its encryption backend and is inspired by pass.
It stores secrets as age-encrypted text files in a local directory, letting you initialize new stores, clone existing ones, and manage entries from the terminal. The project also supports git-backed password stores, which makes it a good fit for users who want a simple and auditable workflow for handling encrypted credentials.
This is free and open source software.
cruxpass - minimal CLI password manager - LinuxLinks
cruxpass is a minimal command-line password manager written in C for Linux systems.
It’s designed to stay simple and dependency-light while using SQLCipher for encrypted database storage and libsodium for cryptographic operations. The project derives keys with Argon2id, protects credentials with AES-256 encryption, and keeps decrypted database contents in memory instead of writing them back to disk unencrypted.
This is free and open source software.
WareWoolf - minimalist novel-writing system - LinuxLinks
WareWoolf is a minimalist novel-writing system and rich text editor built specifically for fiction writing.
It uses a simple three-panel layout for chapters, editing, and notes, and it’s designed to work well with keyboard-driven workflows instead of mouse-heavy toolbars and menus. The software also targets standalone writing devices and writerDeck-style setups, with support for manuscript organization, revision, and exporting work into multiple formats while keeping chapter files in accessible text-based form.
This is free and open source software.
Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX running Linux - Introduction - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX Mini Workstation running Linux. In this series, I’ll put this machine through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.
The Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX targets users who want a compact but highly expandable workstation or mini server. It’s aimed at professional creators, AI developers, engineers, homelab users, small-business IT teams, and power users who need far more expansion than a typical mini PC offers.
Its appeal comes from features such as the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX, ECC memory support, Intel vPro, four M.2 NVMe slots, PCIe expansion for a GPU or add-in cards, USB4 v2, 10GbE and 2.5GbE networking, and dual 25GbE on the 285HX model I’m reviewing. My machine came with 32GB of non-ECC RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. At the time of writing, this 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD configuration is listed by Minisforum UK at £1,455.00.
ByteSync - file synchronization, backup, and deduplication - LinuxLinks
ByteSync is a cross-platform application for synchronizing datasets, consolidating storage, and cleaning up duplicate files across local and remote systems.
It’s aimed at users who need controlled, on-demand operations rather than always-on replication, with a workflow that lets you inspect differences, missing files, and duplicate content before applying changes. The software is designed to work across LAN and WAN environments without requiring VPNs, port forwarding, or manual firewall setup.
This is free and open source software.