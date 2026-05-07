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today's howtos
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TecMint ☛ How to Recover Deleted Files in Linux Before They’re Gone
Linux deletes files the way most people assume is permanent, but what the rm command actually does is remove the directory entry and decrement the file’s link count, and if any process still has that file open, the kernel keeps the underlying inode alive until the last file descriptor pointing to it is closed.
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Peter Hofmann ☛ The occasional `ECONNRESET` (part 1/?)
Two services running on the same machine. One of them opens a listening TCP socket bound to localhost, the other one connects to that. They exchange data. Every now and then, the service that initiated the connection gets an ECONNRESET while reading data from the socket -- but no other errors show up in the logs, no crashes, nothing. What's going on?
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Herman Õunapuu ☛ How I self-host this blog at home with a dynamic IPv4 address, IPv6 prefix, and a dash of Wireguard
Networking has long been my Achilles heel. I know the very basics, but the more complex areas of networking have been a bit puzzling to me. By the time I figured out how IPv4 works, I found IPv6 and that my ISP supports it.
Back to square one.
That didn’t stop me from learning some bits, and after 8+ years of self-hosting as a hobby, I’ve settled on a setup that works for me and overcomes common residential internet connection nuances, such as dynamic IPv4 addresses and changing IPv6 prefixes. I’m sharing these tips and tricks with the goal of helping out other hobbyists out there that happen to share a similar stack.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Mesa Drivers on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install WPS Office on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Inkscape on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you work with SVG files, logos, or technical diagrams on Linux, you need a solid vector editor.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Fish Shell on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you spend several hours a day in a GNU/Linux terminal, the shell you use matters more than most people realize.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OrientDB on Debian 13
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ID Root ☛ How To Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” ships with GNOME Videos (Totem) as the default media player, but it struggles to play common formats like MKV, H.264, and AAC [...]
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How to Install Ubuntu on the R36 Ultra
As the resident e-waste guy that shares a home with way too many handheld emulation systems, I’m always on the lookout for fun projects to push these noble little machines into fun new territory. Turning the R36 Ultra into a battery-powered Ubuntu PC certainly fits the bill.