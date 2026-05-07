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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2026



Quoting: I stopped being afraid of Linux terminal commands once Claude started explaining them —

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I recently turned my RUST-server mini PC into a fully blown Linux machine running Linux Mint. The learning curve hasn't been anywhere near as substantial as I would have expected, and even though I haven't had to use the terminal as much as people led me to believe I would, there have still been a few things that I wanted to try with it. But as someone considering switching from Windows 11 to Linux full-time, the terminal can be an incredibly scary piece of kit to mess around with.

That's when I turned to Claude. If I had questions about things like setting up my own self-hosted instance of Inbox Zero, I could ask this AI assistant any question, no matter how dumb it might sound. Suddenly, I'm no longer as scared to test things out in the terminal as I was just a few days ago.