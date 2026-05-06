Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

There was news last week about an issue that’s pretty much been beneath the radar for a couple of years. I’m trying to piece this together two years later from what I’m reading, but it appears that in February 2024, developer Todd Miller posted something of a plea on his personal website:

“For the past 30+ years I’ve been the maintainer of sudo,” he wrote. “I’m currently in search of a sponsor to fund continued sudo maintenance and development. If you or your organization is interested in sponsoring sudo, please let me know.”