news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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[Old] Unicorn Media ☛ Sudo, Heartbleed, and the Lessons We Still Haven’t Learned
There was news last week about an issue that’s pretty much been beneath the radar for a couple of years. I’m trying to piece this together two years later from what I’m reading, but it appears that in February 2024, developer Todd Miller posted something of a plea on his personal website:
“For the past 30+ years I’ve been the maintainer of sudo,” he wrote. “I’m currently in search of a sponsor to fund continued sudo maintenance and development. If you or your organization is interested in sponsoring sudo, please let me know.”
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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PostgreSQL ☛ pg_sorted_heap 0.13.0 released
I am pleased to announce
pg_sorted_heap 0.13.0, a PostgreSQL extension for physically sorted heap storage, zone-map pruning, planner-integrated vector search, and a narrow fact-shaped GraphRAG query surface.
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Peter Hofmann ☛ Gauging what (benign) software might do
I'm explicitly talking about "benign" software here: Programs that I got from sources that I (more or less) trust, like distro packages or a script from a friend's Git repo. I'm not talking about completely untrusted, potentially malicious software.
In other words, this isn't about security but rather about tidiness.
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Licensing / Legal
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LWN ☛ The retirement of the PHP license
The PHP project has long shipped under its own license — except for
the parts under the Zend Engine License. The PHP project has now announced
that the PHP license has been retired, and the PHP code has been relicensed
under the three-clause BSD license. See this
blog entry for more details.
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