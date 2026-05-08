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Dirty Frag Linux Kernel Flaw Allows Local Privilege Escalation, Patch Now
Dirty Frag is a local privilege escalation vulnerability affecting Linux kernel modules that support ESP (Encapsulating Security Protocol), one of the protocols used in IPsec (Internet Protocol Security). This vulnerability is actually split into two CVEs, CVE-2026-43284 and CVE-2026-43500 (NVD entry pending).
The first vulnerability impacts the modules that provide support for ESP (Encapsulating Security Protocol), which is used for IPsec (Internet Protocol Security), while the second vulnerability impacts the modules that provide support for RxRPC, a protocol used for the AFS (Andrew File System) distributed file system.