Dirty Frag Linux Kernel Flaw Allows Local Privilege Escalation, Patch Now

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Coming more than four months after Inkscape 1.4.3, the Inkscape 1.4.4 release introduces a new color palette for elementary OS, the ability to set a keyboard shortcut for the “Paste on page” feature, and adds support for the text rendering implementation to respect the language metadata for each tspan separately.

Highlights of Mesa 26.1 include OpenGL ES 2.0 support on PowerVR GPUs via the Zink graphics driver, VirtIO-GPU native-context driver support for the Intel i915 Iris, Crocus, and ANV (excluding HASVK) drivers, which boosts Intel GPU paravirtualization in a virtual machine, and VirGL is now considered unmaintained.

KDE Gear 26.04.1 is here to improve the search pop-up in the Dolphin file manager to stay hidden when launching kfind, add support for using the middle click to close a tab in the Kate text editor when the Close button is disabled, add an extractor script for monbus.es tickets to KItinerary, and prevent closing of tabs by QTabBar on middle mouse clicks in the Konsole terminal emulator.

The Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 update is here two and a half months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.2 update to improve the handling of desktop apps by allowing you to launch X11 apps outside of the Lomiri UI, such as from OpenStore or Snapz0r, fix the launching of GTK4 apps, and fix dangling placeholder windows and launcher entries when launching X11 apps.

Engicam has expanded its MicroGEA family with the new MicroGEA MX93, a compact system-on-module based on the NXP i.MX 93 processor. The 25 × 25 mm module combines dual Arm Cortex-A55 cores, LPDDR4X memory, onboard eMMC storage, and industrial temperature support.

Luckfox has expanded its Linux SBC lineup with the new Aura, a compact board based on the Rockchip RV1126B processor. Similar to the earlier Pico Pi and Lyra Pi series, it combines a Raspberry Pi-sized form factor with a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU, a 3 TOPS NPU, dual MIPI CSI interfaces, and 4K H.264/H.265 video support.

We decided to do the next community gathering organized by us at the same location we used last year: Hylkedam, in Denmark. We knew it worked well, was sufficiently cheap, and we could likely cut down the overall planning overhead given our past experience there. And, indeed, planning was minimal, reusing much of the "playbook" we developed for our first meeting last year. We spent most of our preparation time on revamping our meeting website. We have a shiny new onionized space now, including a public mailing list!

This release bumps the minimum MacOS version supported by Arti to 10.14, up from 10.12. Despite being supported on a technical level, we do not recommend the use of MacOS versions that old, as they are no longer receiving updates from Apple and may have unpatched security issues.

If you find a bug or have a suggestion for how we could improve this release, please let us know.

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Dirty Frag Linux Kernel Flaw Allows Local Privilege Escalation, Patch Now

posted by Marius Nestor on May 08, 2026



Dirty Frag is a local privilege escalation vulnerability affecting Linux kernel modules that support ESP (Encapsulating Security Protocol), one of the protocols used in IPsec (Internet Protocol Security). This vulnerability is actually split into two CVEs, CVE-2026-43284 and CVE-2026-43500 (NVD entry pending).

The first vulnerability impacts the modules that provide support for ESP (Encapsulating Security Protocol), which is used for IPsec (Internet Protocol Security), while the second vulnerability impacts the modules that provide support for RxRPC, a protocol used for the AFS (Andrew File System) distributed file system.

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