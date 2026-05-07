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Games: Stop Killing Games, Layoffs, and Writing About Computer Games
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Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Practicing writing about games
I want to add my own contribution to this network of ideas. For the longest time though, I have strongly disliked my writing about games. Whether I call them “reviews” or something else, I have a tendency to think that I need to explain all the rules and mechanics and everything else with such detail that the outcome starts to feel mechanical, boring and something that doesn’t really offer anything interesting for the reader.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ VKD3D-Proton 3.0.1 brings many Linux gaming enhancements for Direct3D 12 via Vulkan | GamingOnLinux
VKD3D-Proton is an incredibly important project for ensuring Direct3D 12 games run well on Linux / SteamOS using Vulkan, with a big new release up.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Stop Killing Games, Mozilla, EFF and others release statement urging UK policymakers to keep the web open | GamingOnLinux
The fightback against regulations to lock down the internet in the UK is heating up, with multiple big groups joining together with a firm statement.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Classic Eugen Systems RTS game R.U.S.E. returns with upgrades and Steam Deck support | GamingOnLinux
It has been unavailable for 10 years but R.U.S.E. from Eugen Systems has returned, with upgrades and full Steam Deck support too. Direct support from the developer for the Steam Deck, plus Valve rated it Steam Deck Verified.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve released the new Steam Controller and Puck CAD files for modders | GamingOnLinux
Along with the recent stable Steam client update bringing full support for the Steam Controller, Valve also released the CAD files for modders.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Multiplayer kaiju action game BeastLink looks like it has potential | GamingOnLinux
Humans, vehicles and massive kaiju beasts collide in BeastLink, which looks like Godzilla meets Kaiju No. 8 with destructible environments.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Subnautica 2 is "good to go" on the Steam Deck for the Early Access launch | GamingOnLinux
If you were hoping to play Subnautica 2 on handhelds like the Steam Deck, you should be able to do so without much trouble at the Early Access release. The game is due to arrive on May 14th so there's not long to go!
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Highly rated adventure game Shadows of the Afterland adds full controller support | GamingOnLinux
Now you can kick back, relax and go through a supernatural point and click adventure with a gamepad or Steam Deck in hand in Shadows of the Afterland. It has Native Linux support and is rated Steam Deck Verified by Valve.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Latest stable Steam update brings full Steam Controller support | GamingOnLinux
Valve just launched the latest stable update for Steam across all supported platforms, bringing full support for the new Steam Controller.
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Engadget ☛ MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy has reportedly laid off even more staff
Around 170 staff have reportedly been laid off Build a Rocket Boy, the developer behind the unendingly troubled MindsEye. According to Kotaku, the exact number of people affected is unclear, but the latest round off staff cuts brings the Scotland-based studio's headcount down to approximately 80.