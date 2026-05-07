news
KDE Developers Working With Qt
-
Nicolas Fella ☛ Installing Qt metatypes files
If you have been on invent.kde.org lately you might have seen some merge requests about “Install Qt metatypes” and wondered what that’s all about.
When defining QML types in C++ the buildsytem tries to capture as much information about the type as possible, so that tools like qmllint, qmlls, and the QML compiler know about what API the type provides. If that information cannot be gathered the code will still work fine at runtime, but the development experience will be degraded.
-
Making wl_shm fast
While most new applications use the GPU for rendering to achieve better performance and battery life, there are some new applications and a lot of older applications that still use CPU rendering. More specifically relevant for KDE, while QtQuick is GPU accelerated, QtWidgets uses CPU rendering.
With CPU rendering, instead of sharing GPU buffers with the compositor, wl_shm is used to present images. “shm” stands for “shared memory”, and is literally just some system memory allocated by the app and shared with the compositor.
-
Qt ☛ Qt Design Studio 4.8.2 Released
Following our 4.8.1 release, which introduced the Qt Design Studio Hey Hi (AI) Assistant in beta, we are back with a significant evolution of that feature, along with a few other updates. The 4.8.1 release laid the groundwork, a prompt-based tool that could generate QML from a natural language description or an image. That was a strong foundation, and the feedback we received helped shape where we took it next. In 4.8.2, the assistant has been rebuilt around a fundamentally more powerful architecture, and the difference in what you can accomplish with it is substantial.