news
Games: Marc Andreessen Egg Game, Transport Fever 3, and More
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Nolen Royalty ☛ Marc Andreessen Egg Game
Marc Andreessen Egg Game is a game about doodling on eggs to make them look like Marc Andreessen.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve announce a reservation system for the new Steam Controller | GamingOnLinux
Since demand far exceeded Valve's own expectations for the new Steam Controller, they're implementing a reservation system. Perhaps something they should be using for any hardware release they plan to do.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Civilization VII "Test of Time" update lands May 19, finally letting you play entirely as one civ | GamingOnLinux
Test of Time is a huge update announced for the mixed bag that is Civilization VII, as Firaxis finally deal with the main complaints.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice for May 2026 has Diablo IV, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and more | GamingOnLinux
Another interesting month for Humble Choice subscribers, with a fresh set of games to claim for keeps that includes Blizzard's Diablo IV. This is Humble's monthly bundle where you pay a set amount, to claim all the games to keep every month.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ EVE Online developer goes independent as Fenris Creations, partners up with Google DeepMind | GamingOnLinux
The EVE Online developers have announced two big bits of news - first, they're independent again now as Fenris Creations but they're also teaming with Google.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Paradox Interactive announced as publisher for Transport Fever 3 | GamingOnLinux
Paradox Interactive are teaming up with Urban Games to publish the upcoming Transport Fever 3, which seems like a fitting match don't you think? The game is currently due out later this year but no firm date has been given yet.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Atari acquires the rights to the classic Legendary Wizardry RPGs 1-5 | GamingOnLinux
Update 10:22 UTC - the situation is not as clear as expected, as Drecom are disputing Atari's ownership.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ D7VK 1.9 brings 2D upgrades for classic Direct3D games on Linux | GamingOnLinux
D7VK has done a lot of work on getting retro 3D games to run well on Linux with older Direct3D versions, now classic 2D games have seen some love.