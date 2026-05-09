Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.5, Linux 6.18.28, Linux 6.12.87, Linux 6.6.138, Linux 6.1.171, Linux 5.15.205, Linux 5.10.255, Linux 6.1.172, and Linux 5.15.206

This release bumps the minimum MacOS version supported by Arti to 10.14, up from 10.12. Despite being supported on a technical level, we do not recommend the use of MacOS versions that old, as they are no longer receiving updates from Apple and may have unpatched security issues.

If you find a bug or have a suggestion for how we could improve this release, please let us know.

The KDE Frameworks 6.26 release is here to improve the appearance of the cross-fade transition when moving between pages in various Kirigami-based apps, and reduce the amount of blurriness seen in icons throughout QtQuick-based apps using the Kirigami.Icon component when using a low fractional scale factor like 150% or less.

TUXEDO BM 15 is powered by an Intel Core i5 120U processor with 10 cores, 12 threads, 5 GHz clock speed, 12 MB cache, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 64 GB DDR5 5600MHz Kingston RAM, up to 8 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a Full HD 15.6-inch matte display with 60 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and 180 degree opening angle.

Dirty Frag is a local privilege escalation vulnerability affecting Linux kernel modules that support ESP (Encapsulating Security Protocol), one of the protocols used in IPsec (Internet Protocol Security). This vulnerability is actually split into two CVEs, CVE-2026-43284 and CVE-2026-43500 (NVD entry pending).

The Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 update is here two and a half months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.2 update to improve the handling of desktop apps by allowing you to launch X11 apps outside of the Lomiri UI, such as from OpenStore or Snapz0r, fix the launching of GTK4 apps, and fix dangling placeholder windows and launcher entries when launching X11 apps.