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Good Politicians Don't Need to Spam You (Their Track Record Speaks for Itself)
This year, unlike all prior years, we did not vote in the local election. The people we previously voted for disappointed us. They ignored us. All of them. They're good at advertising themselves (lots and lots of papers, even door-to-door knock-ons), but when it comes to actually doing something and when we need them they virtually ignore the letters.
Later today we'll see who got elected (no results yet), but we don't care so much anymore. We know (and remember) who actually helped us when we needed help (politically) and who's just a "good spammer" or "good at spamming".
Politicians who are apt at "raising money" (from the rich) control the media channels, but they don't represent and won't work for you. They serve their sponsors. █
Image source: The UK city now 'more expensive than London' to live in as locals spend fortune on bills