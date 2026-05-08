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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 69 Out of 200: Microsoft's Graveley Strangles, Gets Arrested, Charged, Then Asks for Apology From Those Who Reported It by Recycling Garrett's Plea for Apology
Garrett realised that his "funny" lawsuit wasn't so funny anymore
New
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Kyndryl Holdings Inc Falls Almost 15% in 2 Days, What Does That Tell Us About IBM?
The "Big Blue" 'shell game' isn't working
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Companies That Say They Are "Hey Hi" (AI) Leaders Don't Really Do Well, They Have Mass Layoffs Because Hype and Storytelling Won't Live Up to Shareholders' Expectations
Microsoft's investment in slop is not going well
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Gemini Links 07/05/2026: Unicode and "RSS 4 Noobs (Getting Started)"
Links for the day
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During IBM's Annual Event/Bash IBM's Stock Fell to (Almost) Lowest Level in a Year, Insiders Explain "IBM is on the Brink of Collapse."
Anthropic - like IBM - pays the media for puff pieces, exaggerations, and obvious vapourware
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Servers Became "Cloud", VR Became "Metaverse", Now Bots Become "Agents" (of Slop)
Changing the name of things won't prevent rejection, only delay the negative reaction some more
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Links 07/05/2026: "The ‘Perfect Storm’ Hanging Over Britain’s Public Debt" and "Internet Shutdowns Spread in Africa"
Links for the day
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OSI Partners With Microsoft to Help Pretend Proprietary (GitHub) 'Celebrates' Open Source
And a Microsoft operative announced this as well
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Links 07/05/2026: "Most Vibe-coded (Slop) Tools Are Not for You" and "Prepare for the PCB Shortage"
Links for the day
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Codecs and Software Patents - Part III - AOMedia Video 1 (AV1) and Antitrust Issues
As we'll show in later parts, this already results in bans of some hardware sales in Europe
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The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part XV - Talking About Responsibility and Accountability While Failing to Hold Themselves Accountable
what outlet is there for justice or for the Rule of Law?
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, May 06, 2026
IRC logs for Wednesday, May 06, 2026
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Gemini Links 07/05/2026: Dissociated Jekyll And Hyde, New Antenna 2.0.0
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
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