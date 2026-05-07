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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2026



Quoting: 5 ways I make Zorin OS faster and better than it already is | ZDNET —

If I ever switch from Pop!_OS, my distribution of choice will be Zorin OS. It's clean, easy to use, reliable, and it offers plenty of customization options that let me make it truly mine. I can make Zorin OS look better, run faster, and function more efficiently. And with the release of Zorin OS 18.1, the developers have created what I believe is the best OS on the market.

If you're a Zorin OS user, you might be interested in some of the optimizations I like to apply to the OS. If so, read on.