Hardware and Games: 2026 Steam Controller, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, and GNU/Linux on PS5

It has been ten long years (2015!) since the first Steam Controller was released, a device that was polarizing by design, beloved by hardcore users, and baffling to the average console enthusiast. The original tried to solve the fundamental friction between mouse-and-keyboard PC gaming and the traditional couch-based approach. It was discontinued back in 2019, and since then we expected it to make a come back sooner or later, especially after the Steam Deck came out and Valve signaled a renewed interest in making hardware. Fast forward to 2026, in the middle of the Rampocalypse shaking the hardware industry, Valve returns with a device bearing the same name, the same philosophy, but a different, and less radical execution. For better or worse, this is mostly as if the Steam Deck was turned into a controller. Since we don’t have the new Steam Controller in hands yet, we can learn from those who do. We have spent some time checking comments hardware youtubers, specifically looking at hands-on impressions from outlets like GameSpot, Linus Tech Tips, Tested, Skillup and Gamers Nexus. From there on we will provide a summary of their observations and opinions.