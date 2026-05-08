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Send your talks for Akademy and update on KDE's Union style engine
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Send your talks for Akademy NOW!
Akademy 2026 (the annual world summit for KDE) is happening in Graz. Austria, Saturday 19th – Thursday 24th September.
First of all, if you're reading this and thinking, "Should i go to Akademy?"
The answer is [most probably] YES! Akademy has something for everyone, be it coders, translators, promoters, designers, enthusiasts, etc.
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LWN ☛ An update on KDE's Union style engine
Arjen Hiemstra has published an article on the status of the Union project: a single system to support all of KDE's technologies used for styling [...]