news
Ubuntu Snap Prompting Improvements, Ubuntu Problems, and Slopfest
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Snap Prompting Improvements
If you haven’t tried Ubuntu’s ‘Permission Prompting’ feature for a while, there’s more reason to do so in the latest release. Canonical’s Oliver Calder has shared an update on recent improvements to the security feature, which sets out to “empower users” by letting them decide what software can access on the rest of the system at runtime rather than retrospectively. Android or iOS show similar prompts, with screen modals asking if you want to “allow Acme App to access the camera” and similar.
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It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.19: Ubuntu Under Attack, Linux Exploitation Ongoing, Upgrading to 26.04, GNU/Linux on PS5 and More
Not a good week for Ubuntu fans.
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Ubuntu suffered a cyber attack for almost a week. Don't panick. It was a DDoS attack and makes a website unavailable by flooding the server with traffic. The ubuntu.com website, Snap store, Launchpad, and several other Canonical-owned services went offline or became unreliable. If you had trouble running snap install commands or pulling from a PPA last week, you now know why.
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It's FOSS ☛ After Days of DDoS, Now Ubuntu's Ex-Twitter Account Seems to be Compromised
A fake Hey Hi (AI) agent, a near-identical Ubuntu URL, and a crypto wallet prompt, here's how hackers used Ubuntu's own branding against its users.
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This is why the next line mentions buzzwords like Blockchain and decentralized. Blockchain also relates to crypto so this was more like a build up for crypto that would come later.
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XDA ☛ Ubuntu just showed Microsoft how to add AI without the mess
As AI began to take off, we saw the major operating system developers begin adding their own solutions to their products. On Microsoft's side, we got Copilot, and for Team Apple, they got Apple Intelligence. People who weren't a fan of AI migrated to Linux to escape it, only for the Ubuntu team to announce that its OS will also adopt LLMs.
But here's the kicker. The way Ubuntu is implementing its AI tools sets an example for how other operating systems should do it. In fact, you could be the biggest stickler for AI integrations and continue using Ubuntu the way you want to, purely because that's how the Ubuntu team has adopted AI tools. And honestly, I believe it's the only OS that does AI right.