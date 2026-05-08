Ubuntu Snap Prompting Improvements, Ubuntu Problems, and Slopfest

As AI began to take off, we saw the major operating system developers begin adding their own solutions to their products. On Microsoft's side, we got Copilot, and for Team Apple, they got Apple Intelligence. People who weren't a fan of AI migrated to Linux to escape it, only for the Ubuntu team to announce that its OS will also adopt LLMs.

But here's the kicker. The way Ubuntu is implementing its AI tools sets an example for how other operating systems should do it. In fact, you could be the biggest stickler for AI integrations and continue using Ubuntu the way you want to, purely because that's how the Ubuntu team has adopted AI tools. And honestly, I believe it's the only OS that does AI right.