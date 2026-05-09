news
Godot 4.6.3 RC 1, Kdenlive 26.04.1, and More Leftovers
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Server
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: Moving Volume Group Snapshots to GA
Volume group snapshots were introduced as an Alpha feature with the Kubernetes v1.27 release, moved to Beta in v1.32, and to a second Beta in v1.34. We are excited to announce that in the Kubernetes v1.36 release, support for volume group snapshots has reached General Availability (GA).
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Games
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Godot Engine ☛ Release candidate: Godot 4.6.3 RC 1
Third time's the charm!
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Godot Engine ☛ GodotCon Boston - Save the date!
Want to join? Boston 21-22 of July. Get your tickets now! (Call for speakers, showcases, and sponsors open).
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Kdenlive ☛ Kdenlive 26.04.1 released
The first maintenance release of the 26.04 series is now available, with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements.
This release also contains an important security fix, so we strongly advise all users to upgrade to the latest 26.04.1 version.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #248 Tracking Performance
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from May 01 to May 08.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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TecMint ☛ 10 Most Popular GNU/Linux Distributions of 2026
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Barry Kauler ☛ Message while snapshot in progress
Forum member vtpup about the problem here:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=169778#p169778
...when a snapshot of the current state of the system is being taken, it may take awhile, and the user may be uncertain when it has finished.
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Barry Kauler ☛ Rollback broken after pristine reboot
Forum member retiredt00 reported this problem:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=169853#p169853
I think it is fixed. Will test and bring out next release soon.
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Slackware Family
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Updated ‘ktown’ packages, and a heads-up
Time for a KDE Plasma6 package refresh. On KDE’s announcement page, the releases of KDE Gear 26.04.1 and Frameworks 6.26.0 were announced yesterday and today. Since OS packagers have early access to the source tarballs, I had everything compiled and ready for days and could simply push everything into my ‘ktown’ repository today.
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