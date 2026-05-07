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Mozilla Trying to "Revive Interest in Firefox" Using Slop (Which Nobody Wants), Thoughts On Thunderbird Pro ($72 Per Year)
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Unicorn Media ☛ Can ‘Smart Window’ Revive Interest in Firefox?
Jack Wallen put Firefox's new Hey Hi (AI) feature through its paces to see whether opt-in intelligence can win back users from other browsers.
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Kev Quirk ☛ My Inital Thoughts On Thunderbird Pro
With that in mind, TB Pro is a hosted email service by the Thunderbird team that includes email, contacts, calendar, secure file sending, and an appointment system that lets people book time with you.
It costs $6/month (paid yearly) and for that you get: [...]