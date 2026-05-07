Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Sharing, and Standards

One red flag is that, in tech policy, the terms are often used to lobby for tech monopolies, as in this report (to give just one example) in which the authors claim that "horizontal interoperability may reduce multihoming" and even that "as interoperability is also possible between gatekeepers, it could even strengthen their position vis-à-vis new entrants by making them more central for users." A very short investigation shows that these worrying claims are supported at best by some armchair musings from non-practitioners and at worst by methodologically jocular papers (like this one in which a lot of serious-sounding words are supported by nothing other than a superficial online survey). I wouldn't go so far as to state with confidence that the distinction was invented to confuse discussions of interoperability, but it certainly seems to be used that way more often than not.

More worryingly, however, it's not so much that the horizontal/vertical distinction in interoperability can never be useful. Simplistic concepts can be useful. The problem is much more that its power to describe reality is so stringently and arbitrarily limited that it can only lead to a paucity of imagined solutions. We need to do better.