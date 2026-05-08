Kernel: Safe ZFS Tuning Practices for Production Databases, Scare-Mongering Over IPSec- and AFS-Related Bug, Still Some Buzz Over “Copy Fail”

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

The KDE Frameworks 6.26 release is here to improve the appearance of the cross-fade transition when moving between pages in various Kirigami-based apps, and reduce the amount of blurriness seen in icons throughout QtQuick-based apps using the Kirigami.Icon component when using a low fractional scale factor like 150% or less.

TUXEDO BM 15 is powered by an Intel Core i5 120U processor with 10 cores, 12 threads, 5 GHz clock speed, 12 MB cache, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 64 GB DDR5 5600MHz Kingston RAM, up to 8 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a Full HD 15.6-inch matte display with 60 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and 180 degree opening angle.

Dirty Frag is a local privilege escalation vulnerability affecting Linux kernel modules that support ESP (Encapsulating Security Protocol), one of the protocols used in IPsec (Internet Protocol Security). This vulnerability is actually split into two CVEs, CVE-2026-43284 and CVE-2026-43500 (NVD entry pending).

The Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 update is here two and a half months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.2 update to improve the handling of desktop apps by allowing you to launch X11 apps outside of the Lomiri UI, such as from OpenStore or Snapz0r, fix the launching of GTK4 apps, and fix dangling placeholder windows and launcher entries when launching X11 apps.