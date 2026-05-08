news
Kernel: Safe ZFS Tuning Practices for Production Databases, Scare-Mongering Over IPSec- and AFS-Related Bug, Still Some Buzz Over “Copy Fail”
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Klara ☛ Safe ZFS Tuning Practices for Production Databases
Tuning OpenZFS for databases comes down to understanding workload behavior. From recordsize alignment to storage topology and sync writes, the right choices can significantly improve latency and performance.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Devastating 'Dirty Frag' exploit leaks out, gives immediate root access on most GNU/Linux machines since 2017, no patches available, no warning given — Copy Fail-like vulnerability had its embargo broken
Dirty Frag exploit gets root on most GNU/Linux machines since 2017, no patches available
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LWN ☛ Dirty Frag: a zero-day universal GNU/Linux LPE
Hyunwoo Kim has announced the Dirty Frag security flaw, a local-privilege-escalation (LPE) vulnerability similar to the recently disclosed Copy Fail flaw: [...]
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Xe's Blog ☛ Maybe you shouldn't install new software for a bit [Ed: Stop with the hype]
Oh boy yet more linux kernel vulns
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the “Copy Fail” Attack: Linux Kernel Flaw Grants Attackers Root Access
CVE-2026-31431 affects most distributions since 2017; Manipulating the Page Cache bypasses Integrity Monitoring; Experts warn of "deterministic" container escape to host systems
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Cloudflare ☛ How Cloudflare responded to the “Copy Fail” Linux vulnerability
On April 29, 2026, a Linux kernel local privilege escalation vulnerability was publicly disclosed under the name "Copy Fail" (CVE-2026-31431). Cloudflare’s Security and Engineering teams began assessing the vulnerability as soon as it was disclosed. We reviewed the exploit technique, evaluated exposure across our infrastructure, and validated that our existing behavioral detections could identify the exploit pattern within minutes.