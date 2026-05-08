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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): WordPress, Hugo, and "writing a blog post without a screen"
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dwaves.de ☛ wordpress why why why oh no it was debian (Uncaught Exception: DateTimeZone::__construct(): Unknown or bad timezone)
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Kirill A Korinsky ☛ Hugo Site Publishing with Respectful Caching and IndexNow Submission
Hugo builds static pages; publishing determines whether deployed artifacts carry accurate cache validators and whether search engines receive explicit update notification. The implementation separates Hugo generated deployment artifacts, an mtime manifest and an IndexNow payload, from publication mechanics; publishing script restores filesystem mtimes, aligns .gz artifacts with their sources, deploys through rsync, and submits the current URL list.
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James G ☛ Writing a blog post without a screen
This is my first ever blog post written without a display. I have wanted a tool like this for a while, but my motivation for finally building something was seeing Jo's excellent implementation of the idea. Jo used a Raspberry Pi 400 with a bash script that, on boot, opens a "nano" file into which you can write. Jo's implementation also automatically copied the text file in which you were working over to a flash drive. My script as-is only saves the file to disk, so it can be retrieved later.