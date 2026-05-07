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Web Browsers and Google's Latest Evil (and Slop) Move Against Chrome Users (Violation of EU Law)
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James G ☛ Ideas for web readers
Every so often I have an idea for a feature that might be interesting in a web reader. I write down my ideas in my notes. Sometimes, an idea makes its way into Artemis, the calm web reader I maintain. Other times, the idea stays in my notes where it can breathe, mature, and maybe become something (or maybe not; choosing what not to build is just as important as choosing what to build).
I wanted to write down a few of the ideas I have had for web readers. Not all of these may be interesting, but I thought I’d get them on (digital) paper anyway.
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Don Marti ☛ browsers are kind of like printers
With browsers, there aren’t really home and office products. The same codebase gets shipped for both individual and business users. And that presents a problem for the business users, since the home version is enshittified. It’s not just the Google Chrome silently installs a 4 GB AI model on your device without consent thing. Right now all the major browsers are working on an attribution cartel that would report to advertisers that, for example, this guy’s “content” is a more effective context for advertising than any legit site, while also facilitating ad fraud and providing more motivation to do it. (What Happens When The Attribution Cartel Meets Advertising’s Halo Effect? The Hidden Dangers Of Privacy-Preserving Attribution – And A Smarter Solution)
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Chromium
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Google Chrome 'silently' downloads 4GB Hey Hi (AI) model to your device without permission, report claims — researcher says practice may violate EU law, waste thousands of kilowatts of energy
Security researcher says that Surveillance Giant Google is likely in violation of EU law and wasting thousands upon thousands of kilowatts.
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Google Chrome Is Silently Downloading a 4GB Gemini Nano AI Model to User Devices Without Consent - gHacks Tech News
Google Chrome has been automatically downloading a 4GB folder of Gemini Nano AI weights to user devices without notification, and redownloads it if deleted.