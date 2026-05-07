Web Browsers and Google's Latest Evil (and Slop) Move Against Chrome Users (Violation of EU Law)

Every so often I have an idea for a feature that might be interesting in a web reader. I write down my ideas in my notes. Sometimes, an idea makes its way into Artemis, the calm web reader I maintain. Other times, the idea stays in my notes where it can breathe, mature, and maybe become something (or maybe not; choosing what not to build is just as important as choosing what to build).

I wanted to write down a few of the ideas I have had for web readers. Not all of these may be interesting, but I thought I’d get them on (digital) paper anyway.