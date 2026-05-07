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I switched to a tiling WM and stopped wasting time on window management
I also didn't appreciate going in to this experience just how much a tiling WM isn't just a way to arrange my windows on the screen. It's a fundamentally different metaphor for interacting with a computer. On a typical PC, Mac, or Linux machine, you're usually managing a virtual space modeled on physical reality. You move windows and documents around on a "Desktop." With a tiling windows manager (WM), that metaphor disappears. Windows don't have spots on your desktop anymore. There is no desktop. You don't move stuff around, you navigate between things.
The shift takes some time to internalize. I wanted to click on the background, drag a window to a spot that wasn't available. The habits of 30 years plus of standard computing won't go away any time soon. But, over time, something clicked. I wasn't worrying about moving my windows around so I could see what was behind a foreground window. I was just working.