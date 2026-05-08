BSD: OpenBSD Foundation 2026 Fundraising Campaign, FreeBSD, and "My journey to the BSDs"

The OpenBSD Foundation needs your help to achieve our fundraising goal of $400,000 for 2026.

Reaching this goal will ensure the continued health of the projects we support, will enable us to help them do more, and will avoid the distraction of financial emergencies that could spell the end of the projects. Our goal for 2026 is to increase the amount of support we offer for development, without compromising our regular support for the projects. We would like to: [...]