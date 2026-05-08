news
BSD: OpenBSD Foundation 2026 Fundraising Campaign, FreeBSD, and "My journey to the BSDs"
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The OpenBSD Foundation ☛ The OpenBSD Foundation 2026 Fundraising Campaign
The OpenBSD Foundation needs your help to achieve our fundraising goal of $400,000 for 2026.
Reaching this goal will ensure the continued health of the projects we support, will enable us to help them do more, and will avoid the distraction of financial emergencies that could spell the end of the projects. Our goal for 2026 is to increase the amount of support we offer for development, without compromising our regular support for the projects. We would like to: [...]
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Alexander Deplov ☛ I Connected a Desktop Phone to a FreeBSD Server, so Now I Can Call It
I turned a Panasonic KX-T2315 desk phone into a physical menu for my FreeBSD server. When I pick up the handset, the phone adapter calls Asterisk, waits for one digit, and triggers a predefined script on the FreeBSD server. This post covers the phone restoration, HT801 setup, Asterisk configuration, Lua dialplan, Python AGI dispatcher, and the full config download.
The basic flow looks like this: [...]
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Tom ☛ My journey to the BSDs | Pertho.net
Around 2003, I found a pizza box SparcStation IPX. This was a relic from the early to mid 90s so about 10 years old at the time. It didn't have a working SCSI CD-ROM drive so I set up a TFTP server and wiped the SunOS 4 on it with NetBSD on it. I don't recall the version I put on it. I think it was NetBSD 1.5 or 1.6.
I think I even tried FreeBSD 4.x on my old Thinkpad T23 (Pentium III) at one point, but I'm not sure why I dropped it and I put OpenBSD 3.6 on it later. I really liked OpenBSD's philosophy: Keep the code simple and concise, remove code where it's not needed and use SANE defaults. It really resonated with me. After years of dealing with chaotic Windows and at the time, Linux was really strong, but had started to show signs of splintering. (Around the 2.2 or 2.4 kernel)
The BSDs had a cohesive system, where the base and the kernel were made together and there were sane and reasonable goals. NetBSD was for running on all kinds of hardware, OpenBSD for security and firewalls (but it makes a great desktop system too!), and FreeBSD which was aimed at servers.
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Audiocasts/Shows
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The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 662: I need a hero
Cybersecurity Looks Like Proof of Work Now, Compensating for RAM Constraints with L2ARC on ZFS, GhostBSD 26.1, and more...
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