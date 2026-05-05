news
Applications: InstaMAT and InstaLOD Come to Linux, NetHack 5.0.0 Released
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Abstract brings native InstaMAT and InstaLOD on Linux - DIGITAL PRODUCTION
Abstract has released public preview Linux builds of InstaMAT and InstaLOD, adding native support for RHEL-compatible production environments, Blender and Maya integrations, GPU acceleration, and automation-friendly deployment.
For those who don’t know the tools: Abstract is a Stuttgart-based developer of 3D production tools, with InstaLOD covering CAD conversion, geometry optimisation, LOD generation, remeshing, and automated 3D asset processing, while InstaMAT handles generative materials, procedural texturing, and reusable material workflows. Its wider stack also includes Polyverse for cloud-based asset management and 3D data processing, plus RSX Engine for real-time collaboration and cloud synchronisation.
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CG Channel ☛ Material authoring software InstaMAT gets native Linux edition
Abstract has released native Linux versions of both InstaMAT, its texture painting and material authoring software, and InstaLOD, its geometry optimization technology.
Linux support extends to the Pioneer editions of both products, which are free to indie artists and studios earning under $100,000/year.
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LWN ☛ NetHack 5.0.0 released
Version 5.0.0 of the NetHack dungeon-exploration game, a distant relative of Rogue and Hack, has been released. NetHack's code is now compliant with the C99 standard, and the release includes more than 3,100 bug fixes and changes, detailed in doc/fixes5-0-0.txt (may contain game spoilers). Saved games from previous versions will not work with NetHack 5.0.0.