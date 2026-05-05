Applications: InstaMAT and InstaLOD Come to Linux, NetHack 5.0.0 Released

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New Release: Tails 7.7.2

Update the Linux kernel to 6.12.85, which fixes Copy Fail, a vulnerability that could allow an application in Tails to gain administration privileges.

LinuxGizmos.com

Shuttle XPC cube SB860R8 targets workstation workloads with Core Ultra 200 support

Shuttle’s new XPC cube SB860R8 is a 14-liter barebone system supporting Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors. Key features include up to 192 GB DDR5 memory, four 3.5-inch drive bays, PCIe Gen5 expansion, dual 2.5 GbE, and multiple display outputs including HDMI 2.1 with 8K support.

Adiuvo Explorer Board aims to bring Artix UltraScale+ FPGA to $99 platform

Adiuvo is developing the Explorer Board, a compact FPGA platform built around the Artix UltraScale+ AU7P, targeting embedded, signal processing, and high-speed I/O applications. The design aims to provide access to UltraScale+ capabilities at a lower price point.

Argon Industria PoE+ HATs add 25W Ethernet power and optional NVMe to Raspberry Pi 5

Argon40 has introduced two Industria PoE+ HATs for the Raspberry Pi 5, providing power and data through a single Ethernet cable using the IEEE 802.3af/at PoE+ standard. Both boards deliver up to 25W output, supplying 5V/5A for full operation.

MSI MS-CF27 3.5-inch SBC with Alder Lake-N, quad GbE, and triple display

Following earlier platforms such as the MS-CF16 V3.0 and MS-CF19, MSI has introduced a new 3.5-inch SBC based on Intel Alder Lake-N, Twin Lake-N, and Amston Lake processors, continuing its focus on fanless, low-power, wide-voltage embedded systems with expanded connectivity and I/O.

Cardputer Mesh Kit features ESP32-S3 handheld with LoRa and GNSS support

The Cardputer Mesh Kit is a portable communication platform that combines an ESP32-S3-based handheld controller with LoRa mesh networking and GNSS positioning. The kit is built around the Cardputer-Adv core unit and the Cap LoRa-1262 expansion module, and comes preloaded with Meshtastic firmware for out-of-the-box operation.

9to5Linux

Valve Officially Releases New Steam Controller with 35-Hour Battery, Grip Sense

The new Steam Controller features four haptic motors, two full-size magnetic thumbsticks (TMR) with capacitive touch, a 6-axis IMU, two capacitive areas, a USB-C connector and USB-C tethered play support, and an 8.39 Wh Li-ion battery promising up to 35 hours of gameplay.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 3rd, 2026

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qBittorrent 5.2 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Many New Features

Coming a year after qBittorrent 5.1, the qBittorrent 5.2 introduces a Torrent Creator button in the toolbar, a separate “Tracker status” filter, a “Created On” column to transfer list, the ability to set torrent share limits per category, and support for calculating torrent pieces asynchronously.

Copy Fail Linux Kernel Vulnerability Now Patched in Debian, Ubuntu, and Others

On April 29th, 2026, a local privilege escalation vulnerability affecting the Linux kernel was publicly disclosed as CVE-2026-31431 and referred to as “Copy Fail.” The vulnerability affects the algif_aead kernel module, which provides hardware-accelerated cryptographic functions.

news

Applications: InstaMAT and InstaLOD Come to Linux, NetHack 5.0.0 Released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 05, 2026

InstaMAT

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Lots of Coverage About 9-Year-Old Linux Kernel Vulnerability (Privilege Escalation, Local)
kernel issue
Kernel: Realtek Rant and DRM via HDMI 2.1
mostly AMD coverage
qBittorrent 5.2 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Many New Features
qBittorrent 5.2 open-source BitTorrent client is now available for download with many new features, improvements to the WebUI and search, and platform-specific changes. Here’s what’s new!
gThumb 4.0 porting to GTK-4 & LibAdwaita Image Viewer / Organizer
gThumb, the free open-source image viewer and organizer, is finally porting to GTK4 plus LibAdwaita
Free Software Events (LibreLocal) and Educational Meetups
coming up soon
Attack knocks Ubuntu websites, services and Snap store offline
If you’re having trouble accessing the Ubuntu website
Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISOs Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.17
Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISO images are now available for download powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series from Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS.
 
Events: Lomiri/Open Source Mobile Dev Hackathon, WordCamp, and LSFMMBPF
some upcoming events
GNU/Linux Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Hardware: PhobosLab, ESP32, and Reducing Phone-Induced Anxiety
open hardware and more
Web: End of ‘Ask Jeeves’, Feather Wiki, Reverting Back to RSS, and Blocking Ads (Spyware)
WWW related picks
Programming Leftovers
Development leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security related news
OpenSUSE: Tumbleweed Monthly Update and OpenSUSE Asia Summit 2026 Call for Speakers
a pair of news updates
Red Hat's Slop Promotion, GAFAM Advocacy, and Fedora on RISC-V by Marcin Juszkiewicz
IBM stuff and corporate things
Applications: InstaMAT and InstaLOD Come to Linux, NetHack 5.0.0 Released
Software releases and ports
Games: PlayStation 5 GNU/Linux Tested, Steam’s April Hardware Survey Shows Trends
gaming leftovers
KDE: Kdenlive Goals for GSoC 2026 and Union's Spring 2026 Update
KDE picks
Distributions and Operating Systems: EasyOS, DistroWatch, Alpine, and Portable (USB) GNU/Linux
distros and commentary
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Linux Kernel: Virtualisation, Inter-Process Communication (IPC), and More
kernel picks
Games: Steam Controller, Wireworks, and More
GamingOnLinux's latest articles
Android Leftovers
Android 17 Beta Code Points to Rear Lights on the Next Pixel
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Today It's 5/5 and We're 5 Weeks Away From Our 22nd Anniversary [original]
Next month one contributor plans to host a little party for the site, seeing that there are budgetary constraints this year
GNU/Linux Measured at Record High in Chile [original]
South America is adopting more of GNU/Linux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
It’s official: Android Auto finally fixes a decade-old bug that infuriated millions of drivers
I installed a Linux gaming distro and got better frame rates than Windows on the same PC
Every year, someone declares it's finally the year of the Linux desktop
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Scaleclaw – Linux distribution image built around Universal Blue’s base image
Scaleclaw is a Linux distribution image built around Universal Blue’s base image
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Free Software Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Security Leftovers
very few for today
LibreOffice Report and OnlyOffice Faking 'Open Source' (Openwashing)
office suites' news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and This Week in Linux
2 new episodes
Valve Officially Releases New Steam Controller with 35-Hour Battery, Grip Sense
Valve releases new Steam Controller for $99 USD with four haptic motors, two full-size magnetic thumbsticks with capacitive touch, two capacitive areas, and a 35-hour battery.
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
End of Jeeves or Ask.com
Web history
Distributions and Operating Systems: Chromebook Without ChromeOS, vixalien, and KaikuOS
some OS news, hacks, and developers' updates
Hardware, Arm64, Banana Pi, and Various GNU/Linux Devices
Hardware leftovers
Games: Linux Support and Valve Steam Deck OLED, OptiScaler Client
Games-related news
today's howtos
terminal, howtos, and more
KDE: Tux Manager, Mega Sprint, Drawy, Plasma Tips and Tricks
KDE news and updates
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
nellaOS – Linux distribution made in Venezuela
nellaOS is a Linux distribution made in Venezuela that aims to work on all 64-bit computers
Linux 7.1-rc2
second one out late Sunday
Android Leftovers
Stop struggling with big phones: Android's hidden one-handed setting changes everything
This extension finally turns KDE into a tiling window manager
KDE is great. It’s probably my favorite desktop environment
GNOME is good, actually
While I’m normally a KDE user
Finland: Windows Falls to New Lows, Fast (GNU/Linux Measure at Over 10%) [original]
the growing platform isn't Apple's but GNU/Linux
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers
From end of April
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update: Slow Seventeen and 7 Cameras
how freedom shapes up
NixOS forced me to declare my entire system, and now I can't imagine Linux any other way
There's a version of you in every Linux machine you've ever set up
ReactOS Gets Unified Installer Image and a New Storage Stack
Although the ReactOS project is in no rush to dethrone Windows as the desktop operating system of choice
I left GNOME for COSMIC, tried KDE next, and only one felt right in the end
Desktop environments can make or break your overall Linux experience
After months of desktop hopping, I finally understand why Linux users can't agree on anything
I was installing roughly three extensions just to add a taskbar to GNOME
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
MoltOS – security-based Linux distribution
MoltOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution built for privacy, defensive security analysis, network research, forensics, data recovery, and cybersecurity education
Dolphin 26.04 release
I want to highlight a few changes that came to Dolphin 26.04 and add some nuance to the release announcement
Review: Xubuntu 26.04
This has not been a good year for Xubuntu, the Xfce-based Ubuntu flavour
Gestures in Graz, and beyond
KDE's Mega Sprint 2026 in Graz brought a group of about 20 KDE contributors together in early April
KDE email, part 3: don’t filter your email
This is part 3 in my series about email management, with the prior one being about using email client apps
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux and Free Software/Coding Clips
recent via Invidious
Redcore Linux Hardened 2601 Vulpecula Stable
Redcore Linux Hardened 2601 (codename Vulpecula) stable ISO
Asmi Linux 26.04
Asmi Linux 26.04 is now available based on Ubuntu 26.04 (Resolute Raccoon)
CachyOS ISO Release for April 2026 Brings Shelly as Default GUI Package Manager
The CachyOS ISO snapshot for April 2026 is now available for download with the Shelly graphical package manager, DNS-over-HTTPS, fingerprint sudo, and more.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 3rd, 2026
The 290th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending May 3rd, 2026.
Sharing and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
FOSS and more
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly the former
Canonical Giving up on GNU/Linux, Selling Slop Ponzi Scheme via Ubuntu Brand
very bad sign
Audiocasts/Shows: Sacha and Prot Talk Emacs, Linux Saloon Covers Many Topics
2 new episodes
Programming Leftovers
Development leftovers and news
Ben Hutchings, GSoC Interns, and Upcoming debian.org E-mail Change (SPF)
Debian picks
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro/Hacking: Commodore 64, ESP32, and More
some projects and raves
EasyOS Development Updates
3 updates from BK
ScummVM's Google Summer of Code, Steam, and GNU/Linux Growing
3 links for now
today's howtos
biodiff and more
Valve dev fixes up VRAM management on AMD GPUs to improve performance
4 articles
Postgres-Related Releases: pgexporter 0.8, pgagroal 2.1, pgmoneta 0.21, and PgQue v0.1
4 new releases
Europe Decoupling from GAFAM is Good News, Especially for European Member States [original]
France was likely just the beginning
Copy Fail Linux Kernel Vulnerability Now Patched in Debian, Ubuntu, and Others
The Copy Fail (CVE-2026-31431) Linux kernel security vulnerability that could allow a local user to elevate privileges to the root user has now been patched. Update your installations as soon as possible!
statCounter Reckons GNU/Linux Rose to 7% in The Netherlands, Windows at All-Time Lows [original]
This month's latest
FreeBSD 15.1-BETA1 Now Available
The first beta build of the 15.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available
Wine 11.8
The Wine development release 11.8 is now available
Free Software Report: "60% of open source maintainers work unpaid, 60% have quit or considered quitting, and 44% cite burnout specifically."
new and old commentary
Android Leftovers
This underrated Android feature makes my belly hurt from laughing — here's why you should try it out too
5 more lightweight Linux distros that go easy on your old Windows PC
So, here are five more Linux distributions that are lean, resource-efficient
Linux Lite 8.0 RC1 Released! Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Linux Lite, the lightweight, beginner friendly, and Ubuntu based Linux Distribution, announced the RC1 release for the next 8.0 major version yesterday morning
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Evernight Vista – Fedora-based Linux distribution
Evernight Vista Operating System is a Fedora-based Linux distribution that aims to make Fedora more approachable for desktop users
LiaisonOS – distribution designed for amateur radio emergency communications
LiaisonOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution designed for amateur radio emergency communications
This month in KDE Linux: April 2026
Welcome to another edition of “This month in KDE Linux”!
Ubuntu’s Official Flavour List Is Shrinking, And That’s Not a Bad Thing
There are fewer official flavors with 26.04 LTS version. Is it alarming
Windows All-Time Lows in Europe, GNU/Linux Rose to 6% in Germany [original]
'Soft power' gone, less Microsoft, more sovereignty through Free software
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles