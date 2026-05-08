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4 reasons a Fedora Atomic desktop is the first distro every Linux beginner should use
Quoting: 4 reasons a Fedora Atomic desktop is the first distro every Linux beginner should use —
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Linux is more popular and accessible than ever, but anyone looking into switching from Windows or macOS is quickly going to run into an important question: Which distro should I use?
There are dozens of different distros available, some have totally different user interfaces, while others just offer quality of life improvements. Whether you're a Linux newcomer or someone just looking for an operating system that requires less tinkering, I'd recommend starting with one of Fedora's Atomic desktops.