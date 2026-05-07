news
Strawberry is ripe for managing music collections
There are dozens of music-player applications for Linux; the options range from bare-bones programs that only play local files to full-blown music-management projects with a full suite of tools for managing (and playing) a music collection. Strawberry is in the latter category; it has a bumper crop of features, including smart playlists, support for editing music metadata tags, the ability to organize music files, and more.
Strawberry is something of an old-school music manager; it is designed for users who are serious about maintaining a local music collection rather than simply consuming whatever is available via streaming services. Its set of features includes just about everything users need for importing new music, creating playlists for every occasion, and weeding out duplicate songs, as well as maintaining an accurate and searchable database of the collection. It's written in C++, uses the Qt 6 framework, depends on GStreamer for codec support, and is available under the GPLv3.