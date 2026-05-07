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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2026



Quoting: Announcing the new LibreOffice website! - TDF Community Blog —

Home » Announcing the new LibreOffice website! Announcing the new LibreOffice website! 2026-05-07 Mike Saunders

LibreOffice logo, laptop and globe

LibreOffice’s website is the main source of information about the software (and project), and typically has 45,000 – 65,000 visitors every day. It is also the place to download the suite, of course, and make donations to support the community.

Our website was looking rather old and becoming difficult to maintain, so the team at TDF – with help of the wider LibreOffice community – has been working on a redesign, based on newer technology (Hugo, an open source static site generator). This is built on design work from a few years ago – so thanks again to Dan Gallagher, Cat de Leon, Irene Geller, Helen Tran, Zarema Ross and IBIS Design for their help!

And now, the new website is live! It’s currently available in English, Dutch, Spanish, French, Portuguese (Brazil), Finnish, Esperanto, Italian, Kazakh, Ukrainian and Chinese (traditional) – but we’re working on adding more. If you speak a language for which the new website is not yet available, please give us a hand! Join our website mailing list and we can help you to get started. Or start translate immediately in your language: just select your language on this page and select the website project and the “LibreOffice site (Hugo)” component. If you don’t see the component in Weblate, let us know on the mailing list and we’ll add it for your language.