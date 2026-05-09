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Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast and Emacs Chat
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Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 369: IR, E-Ink, And Avgas
In this episode, Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi start things off by discussing the latest reason that cheap PCB fabrication isn’t quite as cheap as it once was. The conversation will then move on to hacking electronic shelf labels, stylish e-ink status displays, cutting metal at home with high current and a bit of water, a solarpunk message board hiding in a IKEA-style lantern, and pushing NFC out of its comfort zone. From there you’ll hear about a matching transistors, taking pictures of the International Space Station, and Linux on the PS5. They’ll wrap up this week’s episode by going over the surprisingly simple concept behind flow batteries, and learn who’s still using leaded gasoline and why.
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Sacha Chua ☛ Emacs Chat 22: Shae Erisson
I chatted with Shae Erisson about Emacs, keyboards, Org Mode, and life.