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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Google Slop Contains Serious Errors, Google Has Just Been Sued for 1.5 Million Dollars by One Victim of It
If he wins, the floodgates will open for millions of other people
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The Register MS Does "Microsoft Says", Fails to Accept XBox is Dying and Slop is a Failure
The real news today isn't some tweets from Microsoft
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IBM Spammers With LLM Slop Discourage Discussion About IBM Problems and Layoffs
they would likely not bother had those discussions not hurt IBM's management [...] There is a similar problem this year in IRC
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Pop the Slop Bubble, Don't Ask When It'll Pop or Expect Others to Pop It for You
It has all along been sold on a lie and it relied a great deal on corrupted (captured) media which played along with deliberate lies because it got paid to do this [...] The slop bubble is similar to the fake-coins bubble
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 68 Out of 200: Based on Their Particulars of Claims, Microsoft's Graveley and Garrett Seem Like the Same Person (Exactly Same Words Used, Sloppily Recycled)
almost identical (even a description of who they are and how they feel)
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Gartner Group Paid The Register MS. And Now The Register MS is a "Gartner Says" Rag.
Follow the money
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Microsoft's XBox Exodus Carries on: Corporate VP of Gaming Ecosystem Organization and Corporate VP of XBox Devices and Ecosystem Both Leave Microsoft
Don't expect what's left of the media to properly report the true scale of the XBox cuts and executive-level departures
New
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Keeping Server Costs Under Control in Age of Zombie-Majority Net
The Web has become such a sordid mess not just due to chatbots and LLM bots
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People Work for Microsoft Because They Fear No Other Company Would Hire Them
Why do people still work at Microsoft?
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IBM Seems to be Imitating the European Patent Office's "Young Professionals" (YPs) With Client Innovation Center (CIC), Which is About Mass-Hiring Inexperienced People on Very Low Salaries (Sometimes Unlivable)
So the future of IBM now is college students without experiences?
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The Register MS is All About MS After the Site Overhaul, Now They Are a Platform of "Microsoft Says"
They rewrite history for sponsors [...] Microsoft says. Hence, it must be true!
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The Operating Systems statCounter Cannot Identify or Classify
Is it possible that statCounter just cannot properly decipher and classify systems brought by and controlled by eastern Asia as opposed to Europe and North America?
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IBM Allegedly Used Apptio to Target and Sack (RA) Productive or 'Expensive' Employees, Are Apptio Staff Now Subjected to Layoffs?
Apptio is one of several companies that IBM buys only to sink together with the IBM boat, RMS Watson
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Gemini Links 06/05/2026: "Who Knows That You Blog?" and New Official Antenna by Michael Nordmeyer
Links for the day
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Links 06/05/2026: Apple Accepts That It Misled People on Slop and Begins Blocking Software/Games Made With Slop
Links for the day
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Codecs and Software Patents - Part II - AV1 and HEVC Not Really Safe
We are, in effect, looking at a sort of cartel (like the one which came out of Germany with MP3)
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The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part XIV - Antisemitism Inside the EPO
A sensitive topic for the European Patent Office (EPO)
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Gemini Links 06/05/2026: Childhood Memories, Intense People, and Natural Web Exploration
Links for the day
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Links 06/05/2026: Narges Mohammadi in Critical Condition and Copyright Infringement Rampant in Reddit
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, May 05, 2026
IRC logs for Tuesday, May 05, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):