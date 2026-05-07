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Stop tolerating GNOME's limitations — here are 5 Linux desktops that give you real control
Quoting: Stop tolerating GNOME's limitations — here are 5 Linux desktops that give you real control —
You don't have to stick to GNOME if you don't want to. There are plenty of desktop environments, or those close to it, to switch to from GNOME that offer much more freedom. Some people prefer more control and power over what happens on their computers. Just keep in mind that if you're new, you probably shouldn't be messing with advanced changes unless you're okay with bricking your desktop or laptop.