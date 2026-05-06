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Mesa 26.1 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Highlights of Mesa 26.1 include OpenGL ES 2.0 support on PowerVR GPUs via the Zink graphics driver, VirtIO-GPU native-context driver support for the Intel i915 Iris, Crocus, and ANV (excluding HASVK) drivers, which boosts Intel GPU paravirtualization in a virtual machine, and VirGL is now considered unmaintained.
The RADV Radeon Vulkan driver received support for new Vulkan extensions, including VK_KHR_internally_synchronized_queues, VK_KHR_copy_memory_indirect, VK_VALVE_shader_mixed_float_dot_product, VK_KHR_device_address_commands, VK_EXT_present_timing, VK_EXT_primitive_restart_index, and VK_EXT_descriptor_heap with export RADV_EXPERIMENTAL=heap.
Update (by Roy)
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Mesa 26.1.0 released bringing lots of Linux graphics driver enhancements | GamingOnLinux
Mesa 26.1.0 is out now as the latest new-feature release of open source graphics drivers for Linux, with upgraded Vulkan support and performance improvements.