news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Server/Kubernetes
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: Admission Policies That Can't Be Deleted
If you've ever tried to enforce a security policy across a fleet of Kubernetes clusters, you've probably run into a frustrating chicken-and-egg problem. Your admission policies are API objects, which means they don't exist until someone creates them, and they can be deleted by anyone with the right permissions. There's always a window during cluster bootstrap where your policies aren't active yet, and there's no way to prevent a privileged user from removing them.
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36: Declarative Validation Graduates to GA
In Kubernetes v1.36, Declarative Validation for Kubernetes native types has reached General Availability (GA).
For users, this means more reliable, predictable, and better-documented APIs. By moving to a declarative model, the project also unlocks the future ability to publish validation rules via OpenAPI and integrate with ecosystem tools like Kubebuilder. For contributors and ecosystem developers, this replaces thousands of lines of handwritten validation code with a unified, maintainable framework.
This post covers why this migration was necessary, how the declarative validation framework works, and what new capabilities come with this GA release.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - April 2026
Three hundred twenty-one developers, students and technology professionals converged on Universidad Libre in Barranquilla, Colombia, for the first-ever openSUSE America Summit.
It was a two-day event held at Universidad Libre’s campuses that wrapped up on May 1 with calls to expand open-source culture and contribution across the region.
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Slackware Family
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Darren Goossens ☛ Slackware
Slackware is well-known as the oldest surviving Linux distribution. Some love its refusal to change for change’s sake (and a corresponding consistency in how to administer and use it) and the way that it is one man’s vision of how Linux could/should be.
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Debian Family
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Thorsten Alteholz ☛ My Debian Activities in April 2026
This was my hundred-forty-second month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian.
During my allocated time I uploaded or worked on: [...]
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