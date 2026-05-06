GNU/Linux Leftovers

In Kubernetes v1.36, Declarative Validation for Kubernetes native types has reached General Availability (GA).

For users, this means more reliable, predictable, and better-documented APIs. By moving to a declarative model, the project also unlocks the future ability to publish validation rules via OpenAPI and integrate with ecosystem tools like Kubebuilder. For contributors and ecosystem developers, this replaces thousands of lines of handwritten validation code with a unified, maintainable framework.

This post covers why this migration was necessary, how the declarative validation framework works, and what new capabilities come with this GA release.