news
GNU/Linux Distributions and Related Leftovers
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Unicorn Media ☛ openSUSE Board Sees Changing of the Chair
Out with the old; in with the new. Gerald Pfeifer’s nearly seven‑year run as chair ends with SUSE veteran Jeff Mahoney moving into the role.
-
-
Debian Family
-
Debian 12 (Bookworm) approaching end of life
Debian 12 (Bookworm) is currently scheduled to reach end-of-life (EOL) on 2026-06-10 (approximately one month from the date of this announcement). Please upgrade all of your Debian templates and standalones by that date.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Three weeks to go: A sneak peek of the Ubuntu Summit 26.04 experience
The countdown to the Ubuntu Summit is officially on! We are just three weeks away from Ubuntu Summit 26.04, and the orange energy levels in our community channels are peaking. We’ve been reviewing the talk submissions, and have been blown away by the passion and creativity of our circle of friends. Once again, the schedule is packed with sessions that prove open source technology is truly everywhere.
-
PC Mag ☛ [Review] Ubuntu 26.04 (Resolute Raccoon)
Windows and macOS might be the most popular desktop operating systems around, but they aren't your only options. The GNU/Linux-based Ubuntu (pronounced "oo-boon-too") is an excellent alternative. It features a sophisticated user experience, performs reliably, and is fairly simple to set up. Best of all, it's free to download and use. However, troubleshooting Linux can be a technical process, and Ubuntu doesn't support nearly as many third-party apps as macOS Tahoe and Windows 11, so they remain our Editors' Choice winners for the category.
-
-
Devices/Embedded
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Engicam expands MicroGEA lineup with 25 × 25 mm NXP i.MX 93 module
Engicam has expanded its MicroGEA family with the new MicroGEA MX93, a compact system-on-module based on the NXP i.MX 93 processor. The 25 × 25 mm module combines dual Arm Cortex-A55 cores, LPDDR4X memory, onboard eMMC storage, and industrial temperature support.
-