news
Thank you, on behalf of ODF
Quoting: Thank you, on behalf of ODF - TDF Community Blog —
To the funders, the members of the technical committee and the users: what is happening today at a political level is a belated public recognition of the work you have carried out in silence, without fanfare and without thanks, and silently enduring the comments of those who did not understand, or perhaps did not want to understand.
You are no longer a niche group. You are the vanguard that has proven the validity of a concept, and that has made it possible for those politicians who realised that your example was the one to follow – and not that of the lock-in loyalists – to make their case.
Today, The Document Foundation can stand before the European institutions, coalitions and the wider ecosystem, and ask difficult questions about the sovereignty of formats because you have built the foundations upon which we stand. The rest of the world is catching up to a position that you have held for twenty years.
All of this deserves recognition. Thank you.
It's FOSS:
-
LibreOffice Questions Whether Euro-Office is Truly Sovereign
Before we dive into the topic at hand, you should know that Euro-Office is a new European productivity project by Nextcloud and IONOS, which was forked from ONLYOFFICE.
It is a self-hosted, web-based office suite built for organizations and governments that want collaborative document editing on their own infrastructure. A big part of it is to move away from an office suite with ties to Russia, which has triggered concerns over digital sovereignty.
Following that, The Document Foundation (TDF), the nonprofit behind LibreOffice, had put forward a question, asking what document format this suite would use as its native format.
They have received no reply and have put out a thank-you post to ODF contributors while taking a dig at Euro-Office's silence.