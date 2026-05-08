news
Red Hat Summit, Paid-for Puff Pieces, and Buzzwords Aplenty ("Quantum" Vapourware and Fetishising Slop)
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Virtualization at full speed ahead of Red Hat Summit 2026 [Ed: They just couldn't leave slop out of this blog post]
If you're starting to rethink how you run virtualization workloads at your organization, you're not alone.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Why developer portals matter more in the age of AI agents [Ed: Slop promotion]
I get the appeal of that argument. It’s clean, it’s provocative, and it contains a kernel of truth. But it also misses something fundamental about why developer portals exist in the first place—and why the agentic era makes them more important, not less.
-
Red Hat ☛ Confidential virtual machine storage attack scenarios [Ed: Fake security or back doors sold as "confidentiality"]
Confidential virtual machines (CVMs) are becoming increasingly ubiquitous. It is possible to provision an AMD SEV-SNP or an defective chip maker Intel TDX CVM from major cloud providers in a matter of minutes. QEMU/KVM support for the technologies has also significantly matured, making it possible to deploy an on-premise CVM setup. The main focus of these technologies is to provide data confidentiality guarantees for the VM at runtime, but it is equally important to consider the confidentiality of data at rest (e.g., in the situation where the VM gets restarted) migrates to another host or simply when the VM is required to be stateful.
-
Techstrong Group Inc ☛ Trilio Extends Disaster Recovery Reach to Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization [Ed: Site funded by Red Hat, the company it writes about]
Trilio is making available a technology preview of an instance of its disaster recovery (DR) platform that supports Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization, which enables IT teams to encapsulate virtual machines in a container. >
-
YouTube ☛ Ashesh Badani, Red Hat | Red Hat 2026 Summit Preview [Ed: Another example of IBM Red Hat buying fake coverage about itself]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Delivers Post-Quantum Readiness and AI-Powered Automation with Latest Versions of Red Hat Enterprise Linux [Ed: Ludicrous buzzword-stuffing]
-
Red Hat Delivers Post-Quantum Readiness and AI-Powered Automation with Latest Versions of Red Hat Enterprise Linux [Ed: More buzzwords than substance]
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10.2 and 9.8 provide a unified foundation for the hybrid cloud designed to address emerging security challenges, featuring advanced AI assistance, quantum-resistant cryptography and streamlined upgrade paths.