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Cyber Show Going Static
Last night we had some timeouts - which we are sure some readers experienced - in this Web site despite everything at the back end working correctly and serving without some middlemen (e.g. CDN), i.e. directly. See, the external factor is visitors and some are malicious, rogue bots. They can cause trouble, but an SSG is more tolerant and can handle much greater loads than the average Drupal- or WordPress-based site.
SSGs or static site generators have gained traction due to lots of nasty bots out there, not limited to slop bots. An SSG is easier to maintain and to fix (if things go wrong).
It turns out that Cyber Show is now going static as well, sort of adopting an SSG (hand-crafted perhaps).
Published before I even saw the below E-mail (!!) was this article about "less is more", stating: "A day or two ago they did an overhaul (it seems like Cybershow does the same, but not the same kind of overhaul)."
Cyber Show has since then given me more details about what's being done and what's to come:
Hi Roy, JFYI Cyber Show site is getting some long overdue maintenance - moving to be all static generated from Emacs Org-Mode - removing any last traces of "AI" pictures from a couple of years ago - removing any scripts, CGI, PHP, JS or anything active - downsizing any high-res images, audio or video for better accessibility - a new structure that combines articles and podcast episodes - new structure that gives each item a page for episode notes etc - generate Gemini-protocol site mirror automatically You may experience some broken links. 301 redirects are being added but some may get missed so please help report any broken links. thanks, all good wishes,
Cyber Show going static means something because Cyber Show is run by very technical people and Cybersecurity Gurus.
Maybe the future of the Web is static and lightweight. █
Image source: Dr. Andy Farnell