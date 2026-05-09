Cyber Show Going Static

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

Luckfox has expanded its Linux SBC lineup with the new Aura, a compact board based on the Rockchip RV1126B processor. Similar to the earlier Pico Pi and Lyra Pi series, it combines a Raspberry Pi-sized form factor with a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU, a 3 TOPS NPU, dual MIPI CSI interfaces, and 4K H.264/H.265 video support.

CompuLab has unveiled the IOT-GATE-RPI5, an industrial IoT edge gateway built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. The system combines the BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 processor with industrial interfaces, optional cellular connectivity, and support for wide operating temperatures.

KDE Gear 26.04.1 is here to improve the search pop-up in the Dolphin file manager to stay hidden when launching kfind, add support for using the middle click to close a tab in the Kate text editor when the Close button is disabled, add an extractor script for monbus.es tickets to KItinerary, and prevent closing of tabs by QTabBar on middle mouse clicks in the Konsole terminal emulator.

The Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 update is here two and a half months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.2 update to improve the handling of desktop apps by allowing you to launch X11 apps outside of the Lomiri UI, such as from OpenStore or Snapz0r, fix the launching of GTK4 apps, and fix dangling placeholder windows and launcher entries when launching X11 apps.

Dirty Frag is a local privilege escalation vulnerability affecting Linux kernel modules that support ESP (Encapsulating Security Protocol), one of the protocols used in IPsec (Internet Protocol Security). This vulnerability is actually split into two CVEs, CVE-2026-43284 and CVE-2026-43500 (NVD entry pending).

TUXEDO BM 15 is powered by an Intel Core i5 120U processor with 10 cores, 12 threads, 5 GHz clock speed, 12 MB cache, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 64 GB DDR5 5600MHz Kingston RAM, up to 8 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a Full HD 15.6-inch matte display with 60 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and 180 degree opening angle.

The KDE Frameworks 6.26 release is here to improve the appearance of the cross-fade transition when moving between pages in various Kirigami-based apps, and reduce the amount of blurriness seen in icons throughout QtQuick-based apps using the Kirigami.Icon component when using a low fractional scale factor like 150% or less.

This release bumps the minimum MacOS version supported by Arti to 10.14, up from 10.12. Despite being supported on a technical level, we do not recommend the use of MacOS versions that old, as they are no longer receiving updates from Apple and may have unpatched security issues.

If you find a bug or have a suggestion for how we could improve this release, please let us know.

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Cyber Show Going Static

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 09, 2026



Last night we had some timeouts - which we are sure some readers experienced - in this Web site despite everything at the back end working correctly and serving without some middlemen (e.g. CDN), i.e. directly. See, the external factor is visitors and some are malicious, rogue bots. They can cause trouble, but an SSG is more tolerant and can handle much greater loads than the average Drupal- or WordPress-based site.

SSGs or static site generators have gained traction due to lots of nasty bots out there, not limited to slop bots. An SSG is easier to maintain and to fix (if things go wrong).

It turns out that Cyber Show is now going static as well, sort of adopting an SSG (hand-crafted perhaps).

Published before I even saw the below E-mail (!!) was this article about "less is more", stating: "A day or two ago they did an overhaul (it seems like Cybershow does the same, but not the same kind of overhaul)."

Cyber Show has since then given me more details about what's being done and what's to come:

Hi Roy, JFYI Cyber Show site is getting some long overdue maintenance - moving to be all static generated from Emacs Org-Mode - removing any last traces of "AI" pictures from a couple of years ago - removing any scripts, CGI, PHP, JS or anything active - downsizing any high-res images, audio or video for better accessibility - a new structure that combines articles and podcast episodes - new structure that gives each item a page for episode notes etc - generate Gemini-protocol site mirror automatically You may experience some broken links. 301 redirects are being added but some may get missed so please help report any broken links. thanks, all good wishes,



Cyber Show going static means something because Cyber Show is run by very technical people and Cybersecurity Gurus.

Maybe the future of the Web is static and lightweight. █

Image source: Dr. Andy Farnell