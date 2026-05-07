news
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and Various GNU/Linux Systems
-
CNX Software ☛ Ploopy Bean open-source hardware pointing stick mouse runs QMK firmware
The Ploopy Bean is a 3D-printed, open-source hardware pointing stick mouse that runs QMK open-source firmware on a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller to control four Omron D2LS-21 buttons and a friction nub. Ploopy is a Canadian company known for its open-source hardware computer accessories.
-
Arduino ☛ Students build a lactose intolerance breath tester with Arduino® Nano™ board
What if your students could build a working biomedical prototype from scratch – one that explains human digestion, gas diffusion, sensor calibration, and programming all at once?
-
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-P4 security key features 2-inch touchscreen, 3,000+ password capacity (Crowdfunding)
MiixKey is a compact, offline ESP32-P4-based hardware security key and password manager that securely stores passwords, passkeys, NFC cards, and smart card credentials in a single portable device. It features a 2-inch touchscreen and is designed for users, developers, enterprises, government staff, and cybersecurity professionals who need secure offline credential management without relying on cloud services or smartphone apps.
-
CNX Software ☛ HAUI 3Gang Touch Display is a 7-inch wall-mount Home Assistant dashboard with MQTT support
It runs a customized version of FullpageOS GNU/Linux distribution with a Chromium browser in kiosk mode and includes built-in MQTT integration along with SSH access for advanced users.
-
CNX Software ☛ Toradex Zinnia GNU/Linux IoT Gateway offers dual GbE, WiFi 5, 4G LTE, I/Os, and simplified software deployment
Toradex Zinnia is an industrial IoT gateway based on the company’s Verdin system-on-module, powered by a choice of NXP or Texas Instruments SoC, with dual Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5, optional 4G LTE or 5G connectivity, a few USB ports, an I/O connectors, and a wide 9-36V power supply range.
[...]
The Zinnia Gateway ships preloaded with Torizon OS embedded Linux distribution based on the Yocto Project and maintained by Toradex. It supports secure remote access, OTA updates, and fleet management, and the software stack is said to be EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)-ready.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam Controller and Puck CAD files officially released under a Creative Commons license — Valve encourages users to create accessories for the device
Valve just released the 3D CAD files for the Steam Controller and Puck under a CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 International license, allowing gamers and enthusiasts to design and 3D print their own accessories for these gadgets. The company even encouraged everyone to share their creations.
-
It's FOSS ☛ This $85 PCB is Giving Old Surveillance Giant Google Home Mini Devices a Second Life
I like projects built around sustainability and open source. The MiciMike board fits into the original Home Mini enclosure and handles all voice processing locally.