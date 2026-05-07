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KDE Gear 26.04.1
Quoting: KDE Gear 26.04.1 - KDE Community —
Over 180 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear.
Today they all get new bugfix source releases with updated translations, including:
akonadi: Fix crash in EntityTreeView when selecting multiple items (Commit) kcachegrind: Don't read out of bounds (Commit, fixes bug #519280) konsole: Prevent QTabBar from closing tabs on middle mouse clicks (Commit, fixes bug #515014)
Distro and app store packagers should update their application packages.