news
Open Hardware/Modding: Android, Linux, Arduino, and SBCs
-
CNX Software ☛ Review of Rikomagic DS08 Android 13 digital signage player
Rikomagic has sent me a sample of their DS08 digital signage player for review. It’s based on a Rockchip RK3588 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB eMMC flash, and offers two HDMI 2.1 ports, gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, as well as several USB ports, optical S/PDIF audio output, and more. I was initially not sure I could receive a sample, as Thailand is pretty strict with licenses for this type of hardware, but Rikomagic told us that it would not be a problem when using DDP (delivered duty paid), and the courier handles all paperwork. And indeed we did receive the parcel without issue.
-
Arduino ☛ Real talk: building with Arduino UNO Q
We’re bringing the maker community behind the scenes with a new live format: Built with Arduino, a candid conversation between our own Andrea Richetta (Senior Product Manager) from Arduino (for Qualcomm Europe) and Rafik from Kamitronix, the creator behind a smart mirror project built entirely on the Arduino® UNO™ Q board.
-
CNX Software ☛ 21.5-inch Hey Hi (AI) Touch Panel PC is powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module for industrial HMI applications
AAEON NIKY-2215-NX is a 21.5-inch Full HD Hey Hi (AI) Touch Panel PC powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 8GB/16GB and designed for AI-enhanced HMI applications such as production line inspection systems and industrial monitoring dashboards.
-
CNX Software ☛ Microchip launches LAN878x and LAN888x Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) transceivers with MACSec, TSN, and FuSA
Microchip’s LAN878x 100BASE-T1 and LAN888x 1000BASE-T1 Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) PHY transceivers are designed for secure, scalable, and deterministic Ethernet connectivity for automotive, avionics, robotics, and industrial systems. We first noticed Microchip SPE solutions in 2023 with the LAN8650/LAN8651 10BASE-T1S and LAN8770 100BASE-T1 transceivers, and they’ve launched other families since then, such as the LAN887x industrial Single Pair Gigabit Ethernet transceivers.
-
Hackaday ☛ Easy-ish Glitch Camera? There’s A Pi 4 That
Now we don’t have a lot of detail here, but [sharkbiscuit101] is being heavily encouraged to share the relevant files and a component list. What we do know is that the there’s a screen for previewing images, a portable battery, a shutter button, a rotary encoder to dial in the weirdness, and a game pad for controls. Using the script and a slider, you can tweak different aspects of the image to basically break it down in real time. If you find a nifty combination, you can use the rotary encoder to save and then recall presets.
-
Hackaday ☛ How Commodore Made A Sync Splitter
Perhaps the first surprise is why this board is necessary at all, after all one might expect an 8-bit machine to have those signals already at hand. It seems that the VIC chip inside the 64 did the combination to composite internally, so no such luck for the Commodore engineers. The board they designed then is a complete and very well-engineered sync splitter.
-
Arduino ☛ How FermiLabs builds championship-level robots with Arduino
Team Tachyons – who showcased their work during Arduino Days 2026 and are led by YouTuber and TEDx speaker Etto Fins – met that challenge by centering their robot on the Arduino GIGA R1 WiFi, leveraging the board’s ability to handle complex, multi-threaded tasks with the reliability and low latency that competitive robotics demands.
-
CNX Software ☛ 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED display works with Raspberry Pi, LattePanda, and other SBCs with HDMI output
DFRobot has introduced a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 2400×1080 resolution, designed for easy use with single-board computers such as Raspberry Pi and LattePanda. While flexible displays are common in smartphones, they are difficult to interface with SBCs, so DFRobot added a dedicated MIPI-to-HDMI driver board for plug-and-play compatibility with a wider range of platforms. The panel is just 1.2mm thick and bendable, enabling curved and space-constrained designs, while delivering 450 cd/m² brightness and 16.7 million colors.