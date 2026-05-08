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Free and Open Source Software
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octoscope - terminal dashboard for GitHub accounts - LinuxLinks
octoscope is a Go-based terminal dashboard for GitHub accounts, built with Bubble Tea.
It retrieves profile, repository, pull request, issue, activity, social, operational, and network data from GitHub and displays it in an auto-refreshing text user interface. The dashboard can be used for the signed-in user’s own account or for viewing another user’s public GitHub profile, with optional authentication through a GitHub token.
This is free and open source software.
Lzip - lossless data compressor - LinuxLinks
Lzip is a lossless data compressor aimed at Unix-like systems.
It is intended as a general-purpose compressed format for data sharing, software distribution, and long-term archiving, with a strong focus on dependable decoding and recovery from damaged data.
This is free and open source software.
Wewa - renders web content as desktop wallpaper - LinuxLinks
Wewa is a cross-platform command line tool written in Rust that renders web content as desktop wallpaper.
It can display remote web pages, local HTML projects, and ShaderToy-style shaders as fullscreen wallpapers, with support for multiple monitors. On Linux, it targets Wayland environments including Hyprland, Sway, KDE 6+, and GNOME, where it uses a companion GNOME Shell extension for GNOME sessions.
This is free and open source software.
pago - command-line password manager - LinuxLinks
pago is a Go-based command-line password manager for Linux and other Unix-like systems.
It uses a password store format compatible with Passage, keeps changes under Git, and is aimed at users who want a text-based secret manager built around age rather than GPG. The author currently describes the project as beta software.
This is free and open source software.
Waypaper - lightweight graphical wallpaper manager for Linux - LinuxLinks
Waypaper is a lightweight graphical wallpaper manager for Linux that makes it easier to browse wallpaper directories and apply backgrounds from a simple GTK interface.
It’s designed for users who run window managers or minimalist desktop setups and want a convenient frontend instead of working directly with backend wallpaper tools. Verified against the project repository, README, maintainer profile, and license.
This is free and open source software.
Mado - fast Markdown linter - LinuxLinks
Mado is a command-line Markdown linter written in Rust. It is designed to check Markdown documents for style and formatting issues, and it is compatible with both CommonMark and GitHub Flavored Markdown. The tool can be used to lint individual files, glob patterns, or entire directories, making it suitable for documentation repositories, technical writing projects, and Markdown-heavy codebases.
This is free and open source software.