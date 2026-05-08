Free and Open Source Software

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.13

If you find a bug or have a suggestion for how we could improve this release, please let us know.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a6

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.12

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arti 2.3.0 released: Logging, Relay, Directory authority, and RPC development.

This release bumps the minimum MacOS version supported by Arti to 10.14, up from 10.12. Despite being supported on a technical level, we do not recommend the use of MacOS versions that old, as they are no longer receiving updates from Apple and may have unpatched security issues.

3 Days of Fun with Tor

We decided to do the next community gathering organized by us at the same location we used last year: Hylkedam, in Denmark. We knew it worked well, was sufficiently cheap, and we could likely cut down the overall planning overhead given our past experience there. And, indeed, planning was minimal, reusing much of the "playbook" we developed for our first meeting last year. We spent most of our preparation time on revamping our meeting website. We have a shiny new onionized space now, including a public mailing list!

LinuxGizmos.com

Luckfox Aura is a Linux SBC with RV1126B processor, 3 TOPS NPU, and dual CSI

Luckfox has expanded its Linux SBC lineup with the new Aura, a compact board based on the Rockchip RV1126B processor. Similar to the earlier Pico Pi and Lyra Pi series, it combines a Raspberry Pi-sized form factor with a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU, a 3 TOPS NPU, dual MIPI CSI interfaces, and 4K H.264/H.265 video support.

Engicam expands MicroGEA lineup with 25 × 25 mm NXP i.MX 93 module

Engicam has expanded its MicroGEA family with the new MicroGEA MX93, a compact system-on-module based on the NXP i.MX 93 processor. The 25 × 25 mm module combines dual Arm Cortex-A55 cores, LPDDR4X memory, onboard eMMC storage, and industrial temperature support.

9to5Linux

Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 Improves Handling of Desktop Apps on Lomiri and Fixes Bugs

The Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 update is here two and a half months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.2 update to improve the handling of desktop apps by allowing you to launch X11 apps outside of the Lomiri UI, such as from OpenStore or Snapz0r, fix the launching of GTK4 apps, and fix dangling placeholder windows and launcher entries when launching X11 apps.

KDE Gear 26.04.1 Is Out with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

KDE Gear 26.04.1 is here to improve the search pop-up in the Dolphin file manager to stay hidden when launching kfind, add support for using the middle click to close a tab in the Kate text editor when the Close button is disabled, add an extractor script for monbus.es tickets to KItinerary, and prevent closing of tabs by QTabBar on middle mouse clicks in the Konsole terminal emulator.

Mesa 26.1 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Mesa 26.1 include OpenGL ES 2.0 support on PowerVR GPUs via the Zink graphics driver, VirtIO-GPU native-context driver support for the Intel i915 Iris, Crocus, and ANV (excluding HASVK) drivers, which boosts Intel GPU paravirtualization in a virtual machine, and VirGL is now considered unmaintained.

Inkscape 1.4.4 SVG Editor Released with a New Palette, Performance Improvements

Coming more than four months after Inkscape 1.4.3, the Inkscape 1.4.4 release introduces a new color palette for elementary OS, the ability to set a keyboard shortcut for the “Paste on page” feature, and adds support for the text rendering implementation to respect the language metadata for each tspan separately.

Internet Society

Community Snapshot—April

Around the world, our community works locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 08, 2026

octoscope

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Mesa 26.1 Open-Source Graphics Stack Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

  
Mesa 26.1 open-source graphics stack is now available for download with new features and improvements across all supported drivers. Here’s what’s new!

 
Good Politicians Don't Need to Spam You (Their Track Record Speaks for Itself) [original]

  
The people we previously voted for disappointed us

 
GNU/Linux on Hardware: StarFighter, MultiSystem 2 Arcade, and Asahi on Macbook Air M2

  
Desktop/Laptop: 3 stories

 
Web Browsers and Google's Latest Evil (and Slop) Move Against Chrome Users (Violation of EU Law)

  
Web related news

 
Programming/Development: Multiplication Overflow, Godot, and Rust Versus C

  
programming leftovers

 
Kernel: Realtek Rant and DRM via HDMI 2.1

  
mostly AMD coverage

 
Lots of Coverage About 9-Year-Old Linux Kernel Vulnerability (Privilege Escalation, Local)

  
kernel issue

 
Linux on PS5 benchmarked, with PlayStation games impressing on Steam Machine alternative

  
With a new exploit, Sony’s console can become a capable gaming PC. Using the PS5 on Linux hack

 
Attack knocks Ubuntu websites, services and Snap store offline

  
If you’re having trouble accessing the Ubuntu website


  
 


 
KDE Frameworks 6.26 Improves Support for Kirigami and QtQuick-Based Apps

  
KDE Frameworks 6.26 open-source software suite is out now with various improvements and bug fixes for KDE apps and the Plasma desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!

 
TUXEDO BM 15 Is an Upgradable Business Linux Laptop with Smartcard and 4G LTE

  
TUXEDO BM 15 is now available for pre-order as an upgradable business Linux laptop powered by an Intel Core i5 120U, up to 64GB RAM, up to 8 TB SSD, and 4G LTE support.

 
Dirty Frag Linux Kernel Flaw Allows Local Privilege Escalation, Patch Now

  
A new Linux kernel security vulnerability, Dirty Frag, has been uncovered and allows a local user to escalate its privileges to gain root access.

 
Games: Marc Andreessen Egg Game, Transport Fever 3, and More

  
mostly news picks from GamingOnLinux

 
Windows TCO, Proprietary TCO, and Linux

  
Security Leftovers: Security news

 
statCounter Measures GNU/Linux in Iraqi Desktops and Laptops at About Half the "Market Share" of Windows [original]

  
we've repeatedly taken note of a shift to Free software there

 
Android Leftovers

  
I replaced my Android keyboard with this open-source one and it stuck

 
New to Ubuntu? Start With These 15 Pro Tips Before You Do Anything Else

  
I'm a Linux geek and have been using Ubuntu since its original release in 2004

 
4 reasons a Fedora Atomic desktop is the first distro every Linux beginner should use

  
Linux is more popular and accessible than ever

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
200 Weeks Since Launching New Tux Machines [original]

  
we have entered week 201 (since the overhaul)

 
Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 Improves Handling of Desktop Apps on Lomiri and Fixes Bugs

  
Ubuntu Touch OTA 1.3 update is now rolling out with improvements to handling of desktop apps on Lomiri, improved handling of docks with input devices, improved playback of AMR voice message sent via MMS, and other changes.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Sharing, and Standards

  
mostly FOSS picks

 
Mozilla Trying to "Revive Interest in Firefox" Using Slop (Which Nobody Wants), Thoughts On Thunderbird Pro ($72 Per Year)

  
Mozilla has ideas

 
'Linux' Foundation Openwashing Services for Fake-Coins, Slop, and Other Ponzi Schemes

  
shameful, as usual

 
GNU/Linux Distributions and Related Leftovers

  
Distributions and more

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and Various GNU/Linux Systems

  
hardware picks for today

 
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Especially Red Hat's official site

 
OpenBSD on the Sharp Zaurus and Hypothetical NetBSD Cyberdeck

  
BSD stories

 
KDE Developers Working With Qt

  
Some Qt and QML work

 
Incus 7.0 LTS and Kubernetes v1.36 in Review

  
containers and VMs

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Applications: Optical Character Recognition, Inkscape 1.4.4, Package Management, and VPNs

  
some software news/intros

 
Graphics: Rowhammer in GPUs and "Why Intel Merged Jay Into Mesa"

  
Linux and graphics

 
Kernel Space: CPPC HighestFreq, Phomemo, and LVFS Sponsorship Announcement (IBM Ropes in Lenovo, Dell)

  
linux leftovers

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches, malware etc.

 
I switched to a tiling WM and stopped wasting time on window management

  
The shift takes some time to internalize

 
KDE Gear 26.04.1 Is Out with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

  
KDE Gear 26.04.1 is now available as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 26.04 open-source software suite series with fixes for various KDE applications.

 
Go Away Microsoft! The Netherlands is Quietly Building Its Own GitHub Replacement

  
government agencies are already signing up

 
Latest Issues of Linux Magazine

  
With partial paywall

 
Announcing the new LibreOffice website!

  
LibreOffice’s website is the main source of information about the software (and project), and typically has 45,000 – 65,000 visitors every day

 
I stopped being afraid of Linux terminal commands once Claude started explaining them

  
I recently turned my RUST-server mini PC into a fully blown Linux machine running Linux Mint

 
Linux inherited Unix's superpower, and developers can't let it go

  
If you're thinking about programming or just learning to code, you might notice that developers tend to favor Linux

 
Inkscape 1.4.4 SVG Editor Released with a New Palette, Performance Improvements

  
Inkscape 1.4.4 open-source SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) editor is now available for download with a new palette, performance improvements,and bug fixes. Here’s what’s new!

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
KDE Gear 26.04.1

  
Over 180 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear

 
Games: Stop Killing Games, Layoffs, and Writing About Computer Games

  
Linux-centric roundup

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.4, Linux 6.18.27, and Linux 6.12.86

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.4 kernel

 
Strawberry is ripe for managing music collections

  
It's written in C++, uses the Qt 6 framework, depends on GStreamer for codec support, and is available under the GPLv3

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and Some Fun Projects

  
3 picks for today

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development leftovers

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google's new Android XR update fixes the mess it made last month

 
Stop tolerating GNOME's limitations — here are 5 Linux desktops that give you real control

  
You don't have to stick to GNOME if you don't want to

 
I tried a hardened Linux kernel so you don't have to

  
Most Linux users never think twice about the kernel running under their system

 
GNOME may rule Ubuntu Resolute Raccoon, but X.org isn't roadkill yet

  
Seven official flavors offer alternatives to the default Wayland-only desktop – and Xfce looks like the leanest

 
Ubuntu’s old Unity desktop remade in Wayfire and Libadwaita

  
If Canonical hadn’t burned through cash and goodwill during its smartphone detour in the mid-2010

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
fomeOS – Debian-based Linux distribution designed for kiosk systems

  
fomeOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution designed for kiosk systems

 
Thank you, on behalf of ODF

  
Recently, The Document Foundation published an open letter to European citizens

 
Luckfox Aura is a Linux SBC with RV1126B processor, 3 TOPS NPU, and dual CSI

  
Luckfox has expanded its Linux SBC lineup with the new Aura

 
LWN on Kernel Space (Linux)

  
Outside paywall today

 
5 ways I make Zorin OS faster and better than it already is

  
Zorin OS is one of the most popular Linux distributions on the market

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Videos: Recent Shows and Clips About GNU/Linux

  
Relayed via Invidious

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Freedom focus today

 
Web Related News and Frameworks (Including RSS Raves)

  
WWW centric news

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux picks

 
Updates on Development of EasyOS (Operating Systems Like Puppy)

  
a couple of BK posts

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Games: RPCS3 on PS5, Omarchy 3.7.0 for Gamers, and Review of Ink Inside

  
gaming news

 
KDE: Ojas Maheshwari on Font Subsetting and KeepSecret 1.1 Development/Release

  
a couple of updates

 
Open Hardware: Collabora, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Hardware news

 
Fedora Looking for Volunteers (Free IBM Labour), Red Hat is Still Mostly About Slop, Not GNU/Linux

  
Fedora and Red Hat picks

 
Mozilla: MozPhab Release, "Trustworthy JavaScript for the Open Web", Lobbying, and PerfCompare

  
Mozilla views and news

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security-related news picks

 
Proprietary Software and Windows TCO

  
the bad/worse things

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Some Other Shows, and Growing Issue of Slopcasts/Podslop

  
Some shows and concerns

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical links

 
Why Supercomputers Use Linux Instead Of Windows Or macOS

  
If an OS can't be scaled or pivoted to a new task easily, then it's functionally an albatross around the neck that could bring down the project

 
Android Leftovers

  
Your Android TV has a one-click speed boost hiding in plain sight

 
These free Linux apps made leaving Windows easier than I expected

  
But after spending some time with Linux

 
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Is Now Available for Download

  
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50 desktop environment.

 
This Linux distro that already rivals Windows 11 just got a significant performance boost

  
CachyOS, the Arch-based Linux distribution, is enabling Python tail-call interpreter in order to improve performance significantly

 
I tried 4 lightweight Linux distros on a 4GB laptop, and one surprised me

  
While Linux has always been a bit friendlier toward lower-end hardware

 
I run a full Linux desktop in Docker just because I can

  
My goal was to run a full-fledged Linux desktop inside a container

 
Steven Deobald: Apologies - The Everyone Environment

  
I was too focused on the Foundation’s financial situation, and I did not take the time to fully understand what I was hearing from you all

 
Games: Unity (Mono) Shipping Slop, Cropdeck, and Steam Controller Hype

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
ShivaOS – Fedora KDE-based Linux distribution designed for gaming

  
ShivaOS is a Fedora KDE-based Linux distribution designed for gaming

 
Linux 7.1-rc2

  
second one out late Sunday

 
All Linux gamers should take the latest Bazzite release seriously - here's why

  
Want the best possible out-of-the-box gaming experience on Linux

 
Fedora Linux 44 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Fedora Linux 44 distribution is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.19 and featuring the latest GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments, and many other enhancements.

 
NHS Goes To War Against Open Source

  
The NHS is preparing to close nearly all of its Open Source repositories

 
Network Maintenance This Coming Weekend [original]

  
If it's hard to reach the site, that might be the reason

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles