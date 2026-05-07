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Open Hardware/Modding: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and Some Fun Projects
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Linux On Mobile ☛ 2026-05-03 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (18/2026): Shift to Convergence
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Hackaday ☛ Taking Polyphony To A New Level
There are all manner of musical synthesis techniques, from the early electromechanical instruments through analogue tape systhesis, the all-electronic waveform synthesisers of the 1960s onwards, and Yamaha’s FM systhesis of the 1980s, to name but a few. One of the attributes of such a machine lies in how many voices it has, or in simple terms, how many notes it can play simultaneously. Electronic complexity limited those early synths, but what happens on an FPGA where vast numbers of circuits can be made with little extra cost? [Tsuneo.Ohnaka] is pushing the envelope a little, by cramming 10240 individually controllable oscillators onto a Terasic DE10-nano FPGA board.
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Hackaday ☛ A 1947 Radio Gets A Face Lift
We’ve all done it. We spy an old radio at a garage sale or resale shop. We know someone should bring it back to life, but it looks like a project, so we pass it by. Not [Ken] from [Ken’s Shop]. He found an Arvin 664A AM radio from 1947 in what appears to be a home-built cabinet and decided to bring it back to life.
From what we could find, the original case was a white plastic, not the wood box it is in today. So the first challenge was simply getting inside to see what was going on.