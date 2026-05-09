Mozilla: Thunderbird Contributor Spotlight on Bogomil Shopov and Data Collection at Mozilla

If you have ever used Thunderbird in Bulgarian, the subject of this month’s office hours is one of the contributors who made that possible! Office Hours hosts Heather and Monica have been lucky enough to chat with long-time localizer Bogamil Shopov at conferences like FOSDEM. Now, they’re sitting down to talk to him about how his contributor story started, and to hear the advice he has for anyone curious about being part of Thunderbird.

We’ll be back next time, checking in on Thunderbird Pro! It’s been almost a year since we sat down with members of our team making this possible. As we’ve slowly started opening up the service to our Early Birds from the waitlist, it seemed a great opportunity to learn what users can expect, now and in the future!