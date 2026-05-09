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Mozilla: Thunderbird Contributor Spotlight on Bogomil Shopov and Data Collection at Mozilla
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Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird Blog: Community Office Hours: Contributor Spotlight on Bogomil Shopov
If you have ever used Thunderbird in Bulgarian, the subject of this month’s office hours is one of the contributors who made that possible! Office Hours hosts Heather and Monica have been lucky enough to chat with long-time localizer Bogamil Shopov at conferences like FOSDEM. Now, they’re sitting down to talk to him about how his contributor story started, and to hear the advice he has for anyone curious about being part of Thunderbird.
We’ll be back next time, checking in on Thunderbird Pro! It’s been almost a year since we sat down with members of our team making this possible. As we’ve slowly started opening up the service to our Early Birds from the waitlist, it seemed a great opportunity to learn what users can expect, now and in the future!
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: Data Club Talk: Jan-Erik Rediger - The Glean UniFFI migration and how no one noticed
Given at the Mozilla Data Club on August 12th, 2022.
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: Data Club: Jan-Erik Rediger - Little Bobby Tables - from metrics.yaml to data-filled columns
A short story about Little Bobby Tables and how we know what data to fill in where.
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: Data Club Lightning Talk: Jan-Erik Rediger - Your personal Glean data pipeline
This talk was given as part of the Data Club Lightning Talk Session on February 11th, 2022.
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: GLAM Datasets
Marina Samuel and Anthony Miyaguchi talk about the ETL pipeline created for the GLAM project (https://github.com/mozilla/glam).
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: An opinionated intro to NLP (text analytics)
Rebecca BurWei from Mozilla Data Science gives an introduction to Natural Language Processing.
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: Last Lecture: Writing the Data Docs
Will Lachance gives a last lecture on writing data documentation at Mozilla.